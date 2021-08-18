CITIZEN COLUMN: School has started; are you ready?

In mid-March of 2020, the United States went on a lockdown, including every school system in the nation. Children, parents and teachers were asked to adapt to sitting in front of a computer.
It is called virtual learning. There was no human interaction except what took place on a screen. Parents were also asked to adapt and ensure their children were sitting in front of a computer screen when the lessons were being taught and complete any assignments given after the virtual lesson.
When the school year started in August or September of 2020, depending where you live in the United States, many schools continued to be closed, and virtual learning was the norm. One of the most disturbing effects of this learning change was that as of Aug. 18, 2020, in an article by Glenn Counts, South Carolina had lost contact with over 3,000 students.
As the school year continued, schools did open with a hybrid option, some in-class instruction, children wearing masks, hand sanitizer stations, temperatures being taken, children behind Plexiglas barriers, virtual elbow touching and much more.
Even sports changed its rules. As I watched my granddaughter play high school soccer, there were no throw-ins, just kick-ins, and they had mask breaks. Somehow the children, teachers and parents adapted.
Florence County and adjacent counties public and private schools have started the 2021-2022 school year. The students are in school. The news certainly has been full of stories alerting us to the openings.
Recently, the Florence County sheriff reminded us of the need to ensure we keep that in mind as we drive in and around the school zones. He indicated he would increase the coverage in school zones to ensure we obey all of the laws related to those areas. Nationally, the great debate continues about vaccinations and the wearing of masks, especially with the delta variant of COVID-19.
Just as parents and possibly other relatives, friends or sitters were asked to take an active role in their children’s education with the virtual learning, it does not stop with in-person learning in the classroom. The success of a good educational system starts in our homes and not at the county, state or national level. Yes, the state and federal level governments provide, or more accurately distribute, our tax money to the public schools. It is the parents who set the expectations for their children and ensure those children work to meet those expectations.
Those expectations cannot, and should not be left to politicians or political appointees. Those expectations must be identified by the parents. Parents have the responsibility to provide the guidance and wherewithal for their children to meet those expectations.
The keys to success in the educational system, and later in life, is still reading, writing and arithmetic – the famous 3 R’s. The importance of those three has not changed over the past 70-plus years. Parents and grandparents need to emphasize the importance of those three areas in their expectations. How do parents identify the area or areas their child or children need to concentrate on to improve any shortfalls? Parents staying in close contact with their child’s teacher is essential and has to be step one.
Nothing is more important than a child’s reading ability. If children cannot read on grade level, they will not be successful in many other subjects.
I am confident the teacher can identify what you as the parent can do to help improve your child’s reading skills. I am confident you as the parent know what the incentives need to be that will work best with your child. Staying in close contact with your child’s teachers throughout the upcoming school year is extremely important. As I mentioned, one of the keys to a successful educational system is how education is reinforced at home. Parents are one of the key elements, and they must be involved as the school year starts and stay involved throughout the year.
Meet all of your child(ren)’s teachers and stay in contact throughout the year. Waiting for the test results to meet with the teachers might be too late to have that positive impact you are looking for.
Get involved early and stay involved. Have their teachers provide an assessment of how your child is doing. Get their input on how to move forward during the coming weeks. If necessary, change the incentives and support to help your child succeed.
Certainly, the school system can help keep you fully informed as to how your child is doing. Your personal interaction with your child when they are doing their homework or your review of the homework will provide clues as to their performance.
Remember, the key people with the most up-to-date information on your child’s progress are your child’s teachers. Maintain that close contact and stay involved.
May our children have a successful in-person year with their teachers.
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 50 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.