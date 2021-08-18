CITIZEN COLUMN: School has started; are you ready?

Recently, the Florence County sheriff reminded us of the need to ensure we keep that in mind as we drive in and around the school zones. He indicated he would increase the coverage in school zones to ensure we obey all of the laws related to those areas. Nationally, the great debate continues about vaccinations and the wearing of masks, especially with the delta variant of COVID-19.

Just as parents and possibly other relatives, friends or sitters were asked to take an active role in their children’s education with the virtual learning, it does not stop with in-person learning in the classroom. The success of a good educational system starts in our homes and not at the county, state or national level. Yes, the state and federal level governments provide, or more accurately distribute, our tax money to the public schools. It is the parents who set the expectations for their children and ensure those children work to meet those expectations.

Those expectations cannot, and should not be left to politicians or political appointees. Those expectations must be identified by the parents. Parents have the responsibility to provide the guidance and wherewithal for their children to meet those expectations.