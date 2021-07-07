CITIZEN COLUMN: Short sermons and more prayers

I know, I know, here I go again waxing religion and spirituality. Perhaps one might attribute it to my getting closer to the Pearly Gates, even though I’m planning on sticking around for another 25 years, at least.
Topics for today: (1) the delivery of sermons in church, and (2) the process of private prayer, an activity that seems to have become more popular in recent troubled times, like during the pandemic.
Sermons to be remembered
Comedian George Burns once suggested that, “The secret to a good sermon is to have a good beginning and a good ending; and to have the two as close together as possible.”
Not inconsistent with George’s formula, it occurred to me recently that the ideal sermon is one that is long enough to make its point, but short enough that the point won’t be forgotten before the sermon is over. I once knew a well-meaning priest who gave a splendid sermon for the first 3 minutes, and then totally blew it with another 20 minutes of holy confusion.
A closely related bit of data for a preacher to consider when preparing a sermon is psychologist George Miller’s research on short-term memory. Miller determined that the most we can remember in the short term is 7 plus-or-minus 2 items. That means from 5 to 9 items. It might be prudent for a preacher to tend toward the lower number.
One of the best sermons I ever heard was from a priest who made a point, and then gave three examples of people who lived that point. One example involved a historical figure, a second came from a well-known celebrity and the third came from a common man. I thought that was a good formula right there, all in about 10 minutes.
How to pray
It has been said that there are no atheists in foxholes. The tendency to pray seems to arise at times of fear, desperation and vulnerability.
Fear seems to hit me the most in the middle of the night when I wake up feeling quite vulnerable in the still darkness, maybe even panicky after a bad dream. Those moments are certainly fertile ground for prayer. In a strange way I am starting to look forward to them as my time alone in prayer. Maybe that is why the monks get up in the middle of the night to pray — the silence, the aloneness, the rare feeling of closeness to God.
Many people say that they just don’t know how to pray. I would count myself among them. Of course, Jesus gave us “The Lord’s Prayer” as a way to pray, and it is hard to top Jesus. But after saying the “Our Father,” I am now doing the following to carry prayer forward — five petitions with a little meditational reflection after each:
1. “Father, give me the mission.” I am asking you, God, the Father, to let me know what you want me to do. I am open to whatever you suggest, command, make me aware of. What do you want me to do today, perhaps as soon as my prayer has ended?
2. “Son, show me the way.” Jesus, point me in the right direction to fulfill the Father’s wishes. What talents should I use, what resources should I pull from? Who or what should I be focusing on with my efforts to serve? Maybe I should be doing something totally new that I never thought of before. Maybe I have just been serving myself, when I thought I was serving others. Please point me in the right direction. Point me now, if You will.
3. “Spirit, guide my steps.” OK, I’m pointed in the right direction, but I still need a road map to get there. Holy Spirit, please guide me to avoid stupid mistakes, self-serving efforts, self-constructed detours and roadblocks. Help me make others’ lives easier, not harder. What might I do this very day?
4. “Mary, pray for me.” Blessed Mother, you are as close to the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit as it gets. Please intercede for me that I will be able to fulfill my mission, small or large, to its fullest and to the best of my intent and ability.
5. “Joseph, be at my side and walk with me.” It is one thing for Jesus to point the way and the Spirit to give me a road map. But I need somebody to physically and spiritually go with me, to prop me up, to stand beside me when I do things that are frightening or where failure is not an option. I need your strength, courage and protection, here physically beside me. Please, Joseph, walk with me today. “Amen.”
Epilogue to prayer
My 99 year-old Aunt Mary never married, was a U.S. Navy nurse for 20 years, beginning with World War II, and then upon retirement from the Navy went back to college, became a librarian and ultimately taught Vietnamese refugees the English language and Bible studies.
As my Baptismal Godmother, Aunt Mary gave me many spiritual books that I read over the years. But the most memorable thing I remember was her telling me toward the end of her life, “Pray now, because you won’t be able to pray at the end.”
I didn’t question her, but I guess she was referring to the inability to concentrate or find enough peace and physical comfort to be able to pray. She might have also been referring to the “dark night of the soul,” that spiritual dryness when doubt sets in, God and eternity seem so distant and uncertain, and the final battle for your soul is being waged between the forces of good and evil.
Dr. Tom Dorsel is a professor emeritus of psychology at Francis Marion University and a longtime resident of Florence, currently living in exile on Hilton Head Island. His latest book is “GOLF: The Mental Game.” He can be reached on Facebook or at Dorsel.com.