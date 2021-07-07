CITIZEN COLUMN: Short sermons and more prayers

One of the best sermons I ever heard was from a priest who made a point, and then gave three examples of people who lived that point. One example involved a historical figure, a second came from a well-known celebrity and the third came from a common man. I thought that was a good formula right there, all in about 10 minutes.

How to pray

It has been said that there are no atheists in foxholes. The tendency to pray seems to arise at times of fear, desperation and vulnerability.

Fear seems to hit me the most in the middle of the night when I wake up feeling quite vulnerable in the still darkness, maybe even panicky after a bad dream. Those moments are certainly fertile ground for prayer. In a strange way I am starting to look forward to them as my time alone in prayer. Maybe that is why the monks get up in the middle of the night to pray — the silence, the aloneness, the rare feeling of closeness to God.

Many people say that they just don’t know how to pray. I would count myself among them. Of course, Jesus gave us “The Lord’s Prayer” as a way to pray, and it is hard to top Jesus. But after saying the “Our Father,” I am now doing the following to carry prayer forward — five petitions with a little meditational reflection after each: