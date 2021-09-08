CITIZEN COLUMN: Singing the praises of Godly men and women

Meeting people is interesting and challenging. However, for the men and women who are genuinely committed to being “Doers of the Word,” one enjoys a breath of fresh air and yearn to be in their company on a regular basis.
We hear and see some people who pray and profess to value Godly principles, yet their actions speak so loudly to the contrary, we really do not hear what is being said. Nevertheless, there are some among us, irrespective of their faith houses of worship, who walk the walk and talk the talk.
Honesty in one way is defined as having your words match your actions. Integrity in another way is defined as having one’s actions match their words. Thus, we sing the praises today for every man, woman, boy and girl that keeps the Godly commandments as evidenced by the manner in which they treat all people and conduct their business.
I read somewhere that the only responsibility that a man or woman cannot evade in this life is the one he or she thinks of the least – his or her personal influence. Unfortunately today we see persons in leadership positions advocating things that are not Godly standards for political gain and power. Yet, how refreshing it is to meet ordinary people who treat you in a Godly manner, in word and deed. These persons do not wait until a crisis, such as the floods in Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Afghanistan develop, although all help is appreciated. Living by the Golden Rule is a daily way of life.
Without a doubt, some of us have met some people who are more concerned about impressing people rather than having a positive impact upon as many lives as possible. The Master Teacher taught us in the Sermon on the Mount that “We shall know them by their fruit.” That is why today, more than ever, we need to be good fruit pickers.
How refreshing it is to be able to teach our children how to distinguish a lie from the truth. What a blessing it is to meet individuals who value the life of every person, regardless of the color of their skin, job title, place of residence, salary index or mode of transportation.
We sing praises to Godly people because of their walk in life, in the dark as well as the light. Their light shines before men and women so that their good works are seen without putting on a show. Our individual personal influence provides the opportunity to produce good or evil.
For the Godly, you do not have to worry about seeing anything but the “fruit of the spirit – love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law” (Galatians 5: 22-23, King James Version). The Bible goes on to tell us in verses 25-26, “If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit. Let us not be desirous of vain glory, provoking one another, envying one another.”
Although I seek to praise all of our brothers and sisters in the houses of faith who keep the commandments, I agree with Dr. Martin Luther King when he said, “We talk eloquently about our commitment to the principles of Christianity, and yet our lives are saturated with the practice of paganism. We proclaim our devotion to democracy, but we sadly practice the very opposite of the democratic creed. …”
Consequently, I submit that the salvation of our country and the world rests on the Godly conduct of our genuine believers. Keep letting your light shine, because your doesness will ultimately determine our isness.
Allie E. Brooks Jr. is the past superintendent of Florence School District One and a former principal of Wilson High School.