CITIZEN COLUMN: Singing the praises of Godly men and women

Without a doubt, some of us have met some people who are more concerned about impressing people rather than having a positive impact upon as many lives as possible. The Master Teacher taught us in the Sermon on the Mount that “We shall know them by their fruit.” That is why today, more than ever, we need to be good fruit pickers.

How refreshing it is to be able to teach our children how to distinguish a lie from the truth. What a blessing it is to meet individuals who value the life of every person, regardless of the color of their skin, job title, place of residence, salary index or mode of transportation.

We sing praises to Godly people because of their walk in life, in the dark as well as the light. Their light shines before men and women so that their good works are seen without putting on a show. Our individual personal influence provides the opportunity to produce good or evil.

For the Godly, you do not have to worry about seeing anything but the “fruit of the spirit – love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law” (Galatians 5: 22-23, King James Version). The Bible goes on to tell us in verses 25-26, “If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit. Let us not be desirous of vain glory, provoking one another, envying one another.”