CITIZEN COLUMN: Social distancing for our feathered friends

Within a few weeks I realized the noxious D.C. political drivel might not be the culprit, as the bird disease was discovered outside of the D.C. vicinity in the neighboring states of Virginia and Maryland. Soon Delaware and West Virginia made discoveries of dead birds in the backyards of bird watchers, in parks and the surrounding countryside of many cities. It was spreading and still, no one, had an explanation as to what was happening.

It was only a matter of time until sick and dead birds were detected in North Carolina and South Carolina. Like many other animal and wildlife lovers, I, too, wondered what could be responsible. Many people smarter than me, when it comes sick animals, are failing to come up with answers.

I know it was a long shot, but I wondered if birds could be vulnerable and succumb to COVID-19. I could find no evidence or discussion when I Googled it. What I did find was that, like COVID, the birds need to social distance just like people to halt the spread. No, they can’t wear masks over their little beaks, and besides that, they don’t have little ears to hook the mask over. But we can take down bird feeders where they gather for lunch every day. This time of year, there are plenty of bugs, seeds, other bird delicacies available in the environment to ensure their survival.