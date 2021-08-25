CITIZEN COLUMN: Social distancing for our feathered friends

The reports first caught my attention back in April. Disturbing information flowing out of Washington, D.C., is not surprising and, on most days, news being reported from there is not even considered newsworthy as far as I am concerned.
D.C. reporters desperate to hold onto their jobs create attention-grabbing headlines and develop stories that in most cases are nothing more than hogwash.
However, I kept seeing reports in the media about a subject that I find near and dear to my heart. Dying birds. Not just a few, but massive numbers of diseased birds in the District of Columbia. When it comes to animals and wildlife, I can get my feathers ruffled, so to speak.
At first it seemed that whatever was killing our feathered friends had not spread beyond the D.C. area. Bird enthusiasts, Audubon members and experts struggled in getting answers and explanations for this sudden devastation to the bird population in the area.
My first reaction was that it could be tied to the toxic venom that spews from the mouths of some of our elected officials. Now before you send me hate mail, note that I said, “some of our elected officials.” Not all politicians fall into the category of spreading venomous political nonsense. There are some good ones, like the candidates I voted for. … Oh, OK, some of them are incorrigible as well.
Within a few weeks I realized the noxious D.C. political drivel might not be the culprit, as the bird disease was discovered outside of the D.C. vicinity in the neighboring states of Virginia and Maryland. Soon Delaware and West Virginia made discoveries of dead birds in the backyards of bird watchers, in parks and the surrounding countryside of many cities. It was spreading and still, no one, had an explanation as to what was happening.
It was only a matter of time until sick and dead birds were detected in North Carolina and South Carolina. Like many other animal and wildlife lovers, I, too, wondered what could be responsible. Many people smarter than me, when it comes sick animals, are failing to come up with answers.
I know it was a long shot, but I wondered if birds could be vulnerable and succumb to COVID-19. I could find no evidence or discussion when I Googled it. What I did find was that, like COVID, the birds need to social distance just like people to halt the spread. No, they can’t wear masks over their little beaks, and besides that, they don’t have little ears to hook the mask over. But we can take down bird feeders where they gather for lunch every day. This time of year, there are plenty of bugs, seeds, other bird delicacies available in the environment to ensure their survival.
Let’s face it, most of us feed the birds because we like to watch the show as they fill their little tummies. Taking down the feeders will force social distancing on them, which might prevent the spread of the disease.
I keep a tube of sanitizer in my car, and I use it every time I am out and about and find myself touching surfaces where others have been. Likewise, we can sanitize feeders and birdbaths by scrubbing them down with some bleach and water. I chose to stop filling my bird feeder during these summer months. The result is the same as taking down the feeder, as they have no interest in gathering at a closed restaurant. I washed it down with bleach and water, and hopefully when winter arrives and foraging for food becomes difficult, the bird pandemic will be over, and I can refill it.
Humans are not the only forms of life that suffer with natural occurring illnesses and man-made maladies. The subject here is about birds having their own pandemic. Which may be nothing compared to the animal life being lost to the wildfires occurring out west. Millions of acres are burning, and the birds and animals are running for their lives. Should they manage to survive the flames, they will struggle to find food and shelter when the fires are out. I cannot help them.
However, my attempts at imposing social distancing upon the birds at my bird feeder is a way of helping a few songbirds survive the bird pandemic in my backyard.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.