CITIZEN COLUMN: Sowing seeds

Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum, I smell some seeds from Wuhan.
I couldn’t resist the reference to the “Jack and the Beanstalk” story.
The story was a favorite with my younger students when I was teaching. It’s one of the oldest tales ever told, and to this day it captures the imagination and grabs the attention of the younger children. Especially if you read it to the children and deepen your voice when you get to the part about the giant.
The recent news articles about mystery seeds reminded me of the children’s tale.
I have been following news about the mystery seeds from China that has showed up in the mailboxes of people in all 50 states. Speculation about why people were receiving seeds covered a broad spectrum of conjecture that consisted mostly of fear and negative theories. If the seeds had come from anywhere but China, the mystery would take on an entirely different inference.
Let’s face it, China has been in the news a lot lately. Of course, everyone knows that the COVID-19 virus is believed to have come from China. Wuhan, China, to be precise.
Then came the news story that involved President Trump presenting China with a new Trade Deal that supposedly favors the United States instead of China. I cannot pretend to understand any of the politics involving import and export tax deals. What I did understand was that the Chinese were not happy with the exchange that the White House laid at their feet.
Next came a story about some spy stuff involving the Chinese and their consulate in Houston, Texas, which resulted in the United States forcing closure of their facility there and informing the staff, in Texas style, that they needed to get out of town. That in turn brought about the closing of a U.S. consulate in some town in China that I never heard of as payback.
So, it stands to reason that people receiving unsolicited packages, covered in Chinese writing and claiming to contain jewelry, would be a little confused and suspicious when instead they found little plastic envelopes of seeds.
There might even be some local folks that upon seeing seeds might get flashbacks of the “Jack and The Beanstalk” story and a former animated teacher telling the story in a deep voice that scared the begeebers out of them in the second grade. I hope I didn’t cause any permanent damage, but I loved acting out that story while telling it to the youngsters.
Comments from readers of the internet stories about the mystery seeds included speculation as to what the seeds were. Most readers agreed that the seeds should not be planted, but many had their own theories as to what would germinate and grow if they sowed them in their Victory Gardens. Some gardeners identified the seeds as harmless pumpkins, sunflower, squash or bean seeds. Other horticulturists adamantly believed the seeds to be Chinese weed, and I don’t think they mean weed as in kudzu.
Others rumored that harmless seeds could be infected with another virus from Wuhan that will spread among the population and return us to toilet paper shortages and school closures.
As it turns out, the USDA got involved and did some testing. No toxic fumes rushed out of the plastic envelopes when they were opened. The seeds were not coated in poison, and they could find no evidence of a COVID 19 virus strain that would infect the person so curious that they had to open the package. They planted some of the seeds, and it turns out that the seeds were common garden varieties of mustard, morning glory, herbs and cabbage.
Much to my disappointment, no one that planted the seeds woke to find a giant beanstalk that sprouted and soared into the heavens overnight. Rats. I would have really enjoyed telling the story about the Giant, Jack, and Bessie the cow one more time.
With all that mystery and speculation behind us, let me add this. I believe that we as Christians need to sow some seeds. We need some seeds of hope, faith and compassion. And we need to sow some seeds of trust, friendship and understanding.
The year 2020 has been troublesome – full of sickness, death and unrest. There has been destruction and violence. These are the wrong kind of seeds to sow.
If there is one thing I know about seeds, it is this: We will reap what we sow.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
