CITIZEN COLUMN: Spreading some sunshine

Hello, dear friends. What a beautiful time of the year.
Spring seems to refresh, and the early morning sunshine just makes our disposition so much livelier and happy. At least for me, that is. I have been so cheerful and upbeat that people have actually asked me, “Why?” I can’t explain it, so I attribute it to new life and renewed possibilities.
Seems like after a cold, dreary winter, the sunshine of spring rejuvenates even the most pessimistic.
I have been pondering some “you know you’re getting old when. …” Here are a few.
You know you’re getting old when – you’re not a friend of the bride – you’re a friend of the bride’s mother.
You know you’re getting old when – you walk into another room to retrieve something you already have in your hand.
You know you’re getting old when – you start watching talk shows and the news.
You know you’re getting old when – you wake up in the morning and the first thing you do is look in a mirror. (Don’t ask me why!)
You know you’re getting old when – you start carrying your medication with you instead of leaving it in the medicine cabinet or on your night table.
These are just a few of the things that I have experienced. I’m sure you may have your own list. It’s hilarious yet sobering to realize that the things you once did all night now take all night to do it.
I remember my Mama saying, “Wait ’til you get older. You’ll see.” Boy, that was an understatement.
I thank God every morning for waking me up. Then I have to force myself to get out of bed. I ache and hurt in places that I never even thought about when I was younger.
Yes, it’s true. Listen to your parents and any older person that you come in contact with. We have the keys to success if you only take the time to listen.
How I wish I had worn jackets or long sleeves years ago, because I’m sure paying the price now. Arthritis is no longer a myth. It’s my constant companion.
I read something some years ago that talked about the “Ritis Brothers” (that’s Perry Ritis, Arthur Ritis and Neu Ritis). After a certain age, they all come calling.
To paraphrase Arthur takes me from joint to joint, whether I want to go or not. I haven’t had much experience with Perry and Neu yet, but I feel they will arrive shortly.
On the home front, my daughter just found out she’s a diabetic. We never suspected it until a few weeks ago when she was telling me how tired she was. She had to hold onto the wall to get out of the shower. She was thirsty all the time and had to urinate frequently, etc.
I asked her about her vision, and she said it was mostly blurry, so I decided to check her sugar. Thank God I did. It was over 600, apparently because the meter just said HI (no numbers). When I checked it an hour or so later, it was 589, so we knew action had to be taken.
When she went to the emergency room, she was admitted quickly. I’m not trying to publicize her business but just letting you all know, old or young, health issues are out there, and we need to be cautious.
My daughter is only 28, but from the A1C number, she has been carrying around a high sugar level for a while, and we didn’t even know it. So I’m asking you to please, please be conscious of any changes in your body or your normal routine. Life is too short to let it just happen, and there’s no such thing as I’m too young for this or that.
The days and times we live in are way different from when I was growing up. I think it’s all the chemicals that have been added to our diets from the foods we eat. Take a look in the grocery store sometime. The turkey wings and chicken legs are so huge, it looks as if they’ve been on steroids.
Our society has the mindset that bigger is better, and we grow stuff faster, and in order to do that, things have to be added to it. Please don’t get me started about the price! It’s cheaper to buy a whole turkey than the wings. Someone must have decided chicken wings are a delicacy, because that’s the highest-priced part of a chicken you can buy.
OK, time to come down off of my soap box.
This month’s shout out goes to Dr. Charlotte Francis. She’s been my doctor for more than 20 years, and she’s not just a good doctor but an overall good person. She is not only concerned with my health, but she always finds time to see how I am mentally and emotionally. That goes a long way.
I especially love that we can relate on a spiritual level as well, since we are both Christians and we always agree on world events that affect us nationally and locally. She even inspires me to pursue my writing and has shared my articles with members of her staff. Hat’s off to you, Dr. Francis.
And hat’s off to you, my loyal readers. Hopefully I’ve spread a little sunshine your way.
‘Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.