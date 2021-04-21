CITIZEN COLUMN: Spreading some sunshine

When she went to the emergency room, she was admitted quickly. I’m not trying to publicize her business but just letting you all know, old or young, health issues are out there, and we need to be cautious.

My daughter is only 28, but from the A1C number, she has been carrying around a high sugar level for a while, and we didn’t even know it. So I’m asking you to please, please be conscious of any changes in your body or your normal routine. Life is too short to let it just happen, and there’s no such thing as I’m too young for this or that.

The days and times we live in are way different from when I was growing up. I think it’s all the chemicals that have been added to our diets from the foods we eat. Take a look in the grocery store sometime. The turkey wings and chicken legs are so huge, it looks as if they’ve been on steroids.

Our society has the mindset that bigger is better, and we grow stuff faster, and in order to do that, things have to be added to it. Please don’t get me started about the price! It’s cheaper to buy a whole turkey than the wings. Someone must have decided chicken wings are a delicacy, because that’s the highest-priced part of a chicken you can buy.

OK, time to come down off of my soap box.