CITIZEN COLUMN: St. Joseph – A model for men

Joseph was being asked to be the father of a child he had nothing biological to do with and to raise that child as his own for 30 years while not exactly having a traditional relationship with the Child’s mother, Mary. And what did he do? He said, “OK.” That seems to display the ultimate in unselfishness.

Patience

The virtue of patience is ever present from what we know about St. Joseph. He knew he was in the presence of the divine, could not understand it but did not demand to know. The Son of God wasn’t always easy to deal with, either, like when Jesus wandered off to preach in the Temple for three days when he was only 12 years old. Once again, Joseph did not demand answers.

As alluded to, Joseph patiently oversaw Jesus’ 30-year-long formation and development, which would suggest that Joseph had a strong influence in teaching Jesus how to be human. Author Fr. Donald Calloway goes so far as to say that Jesus’ human persona was probably a good reflection of the type of man Joseph was.

A needed male saint