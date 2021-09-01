CITIZEN COLUMN: Teaching & preaching: But are the recipients learning?

This doesn’t mean that there wouldn’t be difficult tasks to be tackled by students. It is just a question of, “Do we have to make students miserable while they are taking on these difficult tasks. Is there something we can do to make education a happier enterprise?”

Back to the present

Thinking about it today, we teachers might ask ourselves, “Are my students happier from having interacted with me?” If so, then mightn’t they be more likely to go on to study more of my subject; seek out more education, in general; and be more excited about education and life. Much of the content will soon be forgotten, but the teacher, and the spirit in which the teacher taught, probably will be remembered forever.

Back to preaching for a moment: I am reminded of Vladimir Lenin’s comment about Christianity: “If you Christians want me to believe in your God, then you better start looking more saved.” Do preachers look and sound saved when they are preaching; does that saved mentality and demeanor transfer to the congregation; does the congregation leave church that day thinking, feeling and acting more saved?

What to do?