CITIZEN COLUMN: Thankful for unusual things

Something a priest said at Mass back in the 1970s has stuck with me all these years.
It was a dark time in our country, living in the shadow of Vietnam, Watergate, a tanking economy, the Mideast oil embargo, sky-high gasoline prices and interest rates, the swine flu, Iranian hostage crisis, Munich Olympics massacre and the assassinations of the 1960s. You name it, and it seemed to be going wrong.
Nuclear holocaust
This priest was a pretty somber type, not one to jump for joy about anything. But he said every year when it came around to Thanksgiving, he found himself thankful for one thing in particular — that the world had not blown itself up with nuclear weapons, even though it had had the capability for over 30 years. And now, another 45 years later, we can still be thankful for the same thing.
Of course, now we have new economic, environmental, health, political and international concerns that I don’t need to enumerate. And we also have new things to be thankful for, once again, too many to count.
The riches of the church
Curiously, I recently heard another priest, young and newly ordained, give a homily on the wealth we see in the church. That is, cathedrals and basilicas are all grand edifices in themselves. And then they also house priceless works of art, grand organs, glamorous vestments, gold chalices and so on. Wouldn’t it be better to sell all of this and give the money to the poor?
I think most Christians have entertained that thought. After all, Jesus had nothing of his own, certainly nothing grand and ostentatious. He walked in sandals for transportation, often no roof over his head, no money to speak of. Why then does the church present such an opposite picture of wealth?
The priest’s reflection
The young priest took a surprising slant on this issue. He said that the beauty of the church is there for the poor and the rich alike. Therefore, if you took the beauty away from the church, you would take it away from the poor as well as the rich. In fact, it might be argued that the church has all these treasures in safekeeping, so that the poor have access to art and music they would not otherwise get to see or hear.
Think about it — if the church sold all of its art, who would buy it but the rich, and the poor would never see it again. The rich would hide it away in their opulent homes for their private viewing only. But with the beauty kept in the church, both rich and poor alike can go into any grand cathedral and benefit from the treasured art, music and architecture, no matter how much or how little money they have.
Thus, for all its faults and shortcomings, might we give thanks to the church, not only for being the representative of Christ on Earth, but also as the custodian of so much beauty that is accessible to all of us, regardless of race, gender, social class, economic strata, even religion. All are welcome to savor the beauty within.
Other curious things for which to be thankful
Realizing many other things exist to be thankful for, I asked my friends for their foci of gratitude, and here is some of what they reported:
1. Gold standards: Our lives, spouses, family, friends, health, faith and careers, as well as our country and the police and military that protect it. Nothing unusual here, but all still important to remind ourselves of periodically.
2. “Little things mean a lot”: Being able to smile and laugh and enjoy all of our senses. Having good genes and access to healthy clean water and air, as well as plentiful food supply. Hot baths on cold nights, followed by songbirds and fresh coffee to wake up to in the morning.
3. Special things: Anticipating big games or matches, experiencing special achievements, having experts to call on for various needs. Also, enjoying so many recreational and artistic opportunities, getting a good education and having opportunities to travel.
4. Different ones: Being “thankful for native pollinator plants that produce nectar for our bees that help with 1/3 of crops and fruit production that has given us our 2020 bountiful harvest.” Other ones were “your mom being a nurse and knowing doctor/hospital talk,” and having children who have grown up to be better than you.
5. Unexpected ones: Experiencing no line at the store, being greeted by live humans when phoning a business, not being put on hold or going through a menu of options. Also, finding an item that you had lost just a few minutes ago, having a red light change to green just as you are approaching, and receiving a short homily at church!
Equal time for curmudgeons
Lastly, the ultimate curmudgeon said: “I’m thankful for my friends who don’t ask me what I am thankful for.” And I, the author, am thankful for curmudgeons, who might delay my becoming a curmudgeon myself.
Dr. Tom Dorsel is professor emeritus of psychology at Francis Marion University and a “curmudgeon in training.” He now lives on Hilton Head Island and can be reached on Facebook and at Dorsel.com. His latest book is “GOLF: The Mental Game.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!