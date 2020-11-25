CITIZEN COLUMN: Thankful for unusual things

I think most Christians have entertained that thought. After all, Jesus had nothing of his own, certainly nothing grand and ostentatious. He walked in sandals for transportation, often no roof over his head, no money to speak of. Why then does the church present such an opposite picture of wealth?

The priest’s reflection

The young priest took a surprising slant on this issue. He said that the beauty of the church is there for the poor and the rich alike. Therefore, if you took the beauty away from the church, you would take it away from the poor as well as the rich. In fact, it might be argued that the church has all these treasures in safekeeping, so that the poor have access to art and music they would not otherwise get to see or hear.

Think about it — if the church sold all of its art, who would buy it but the rich, and the poor would never see it again. The rich would hide it away in their opulent homes for their private viewing only. But with the beauty kept in the church, both rich and poor alike can go into any grand cathedral and benefit from the treasured art, music and architecture, no matter how much or how little money they have.