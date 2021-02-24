CITIZEN COLUMN: Thanks for being there

Hello again from the rain soaked area of Darlington/Florence. A few things to share this time. …
First of all I would like to thank the reader who called in to let me know where I could find a syrup very similar to Cane Patch. Thanks for reading my articles and sharing this wonderful news with me.
My sister Ruth actually found a bottle shortly after your call to my director, and I opened the bottle immediately. Just the aroma from opening the cap took me way back, and I actually believe I smelled my Mama’s homemade biscuits from long ago. Needless to say I rushed home and baked a fresh batch, and my husband and I forgot all about Sunday dinner.
I didn’t realize Lent season was upon us so early. I didn’t have time to prepare to give up anything. I’m sure there is something that will come to mind and I can still make a sacrifice. What are you doing for Lent? Maybe I can gather a few ideas and see what works best for me.
As far as Valentine’s Day goes, I forgot to go get my stash of leftover candy the day after, and when I went to make my annual purchase, all of the little heart-shaped boxes were gone. Apparently somebody else had the same idea. Oh, well, probably didn’t need all of that sweet stuff anyway.
Valentine’s Day this year was bittersweet. In the early morning hours of Feb. 8, I walked into the home of my oldest son, Mark Kelvincent McCall, only to discover he had passed away sometime during the night. My heart was broken, but God gave me the strength and the presence of mind to function so that I was able to call 911 and wait for the coroner. It was too late (or too early) to call any family, so I decided to wait until daylight at least.
I met someone several years ago who had moved here from New York while leaving his family behind until he got settled. He told me that he would unplug his phone at 9 p.m. every night and not turn it back on until 6 a.m. His logic was why risk getting unpleasant news and lose a night’s sleep when there was nothing he could do until morning anyway.
Didn’t realize it at the time, but that was pretty sound advice. Let me tell you, though, that was the longest night of my life. I have never experienced such a loss, and I don’t wish that on even my worst enemy. I have to say that through it all there has been an overwhelming amount of love and support shown to me and my entire family, and I can’t thank you all enough.
Of course, death leaves a void that can never be filled, but we can focus on all of the good times. My son was the “life of the party” anywhere he went and had an impact on everyone he came in contact with. The phrase “to know him was to love him” is an understatement. I don’t imagine that we will ever have any type of family gathering that his name will not be mentioned.
On a final note, thanks to my sister, Willie Marie, the little nut cakes were as awesome and delicious as always. They were a real pick me up.
Also a big shout out to all of my siblings and their respective families and the entire Dovesville Community, my Mt. Rona Baptist Church family, my extended family, my classmates, co-workers and you, you and especially you. You all came through for me during a very tough time, and may God bless you all.
If I didn’t mention you by name, charge it to the head and not to the heart, because every act of kindness is truly appreciated.
If you ever need me, just call and I’ll be there for you as you have been for me.
’Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.