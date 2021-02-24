CITIZEN COLUMN: Thanks for being there

I met someone several years ago who had moved here from New York while leaving his family behind until he got settled. He told me that he would unplug his phone at 9 p.m. every night and not turn it back on until 6 a.m. His logic was why risk getting unpleasant news and lose a night’s sleep when there was nothing he could do until morning anyway.

Didn’t realize it at the time, but that was pretty sound advice. Let me tell you, though, that was the longest night of my life. I have never experienced such a loss, and I don’t wish that on even my worst enemy. I have to say that through it all there has been an overwhelming amount of love and support shown to me and my entire family, and I can’t thank you all enough.

Of course, death leaves a void that can never be filled, but we can focus on all of the good times. My son was the “life of the party” anywhere he went and had an impact on everyone he came in contact with. The phrase “to know him was to love him” is an understatement. I don’t imagine that we will ever have any type of family gathering that his name will not be mentioned.

On a final note, thanks to my sister, Willie Marie, the little nut cakes were as awesome and delicious as always. They were a real pick me up.