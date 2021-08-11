CITIZEN COLUMN: The demand for greater teamwork between homes and schools

Parents and guardians, more than ever, must communicate with their children’s teachers, guidance counselors and administrators as it relates to the success of their child’s educational efforts. Homework is fast instructional food from the school house – school work to go.

Extracurricular activities such as athletics, band , chorus, orchestra, drama and others are the No. 1 dropout prevention tools. Yet, what makes some of us think that we do not need to spend as much, if not more, time on English language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, foreign languages and other academics as our children spend on the practice fields?

I am one who believes that all children can learn, but in some places there is a disconnect between what we say, what we believe and what we do from the board rooms, administrative offices and the classrooms. Pedagogy has to be adjusted to meet the needs of all students.

Professional development must be connected to the student. Because of the effects COVID-19 has had on the public schools, perhaps classroom instruction will differ. Pre and post assessments of our students need to be made to determine their instructional readiness levels as well as their modality of learning.