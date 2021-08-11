CITIZEN COLUMN: The demand for greater teamwork between homes and schools

How many adjustments have we had to make as individuals, families, educational institutions, other businesses and faith-house settings within the past two years?
Ordinarily we find ourselves having to make major and minor adjustments as it relates to one or more of the following areas, as cited by Henry Blackaby in his book, “Experiencing God.”
- Circumstances –job, home, friends, others.
Relationships – family, friends, business associates, others.
Thinking – prejudices, method, one’s potential, others.
Commitments – family, church, job, plans, tradition and others.
Blackaby goes on to discuss our actions and beliefs as being other kinds of adjustments. However, now that students in K-12 schools are returning to school , as well as college, university and TEC school students, today’s emphasis is on the need for parents, guardians and all staff members in the public schools to work cooperatively in assessing the instructional needs and behavioral needs of all students.
The disruption of “Stand and Deliver” classroom objectives caused by COVID-19 and now other health threats, such as the delta variant, has impacted students and families in direct proportion to student instructional readiness levels and family health issues that hit wallets and pocketbooks. No one thing will make a difference in education except people – caring people. One need not have anything but common sense to realize the negative impacts the pandemic was and is having upon our community, nation and world population.
Parents and guardians, more than ever, must communicate with their children’s teachers, guidance counselors and administrators as it relates to the success of their child’s educational efforts. Homework is fast instructional food from the school house – school work to go.
Extracurricular activities such as athletics, band , chorus, orchestra, drama and others are the No. 1 dropout prevention tools. Yet, what makes some of us think that we do not need to spend as much, if not more, time on English language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, foreign languages and other academics as our children spend on the practice fields?
I am one who believes that all children can learn, but in some places there is a disconnect between what we say, what we believe and what we do from the board rooms, administrative offices and the classrooms. Pedagogy has to be adjusted to meet the needs of all students.
Professional development must be connected to the student. Because of the effects COVID-19 has had on the public schools, perhaps classroom instruction will differ. Pre and post assessments of our students need to be made to determine their instructional readiness levels as well as their modality of learning.
Perhaps a social attitudinal transformation is needed – effort needs to be valued as more important than intelligence. Perhaps a political transformation is needed. Are all of our children worth educating? Ninety-nine percent of our work involving the home, school, state and school district is implementation. We cannot have a professional development effort divorced from an implementation effort.
As a society, we recognize that we have some problems in education, but we do some things well. What other nation in the world has the task of educating as diverse a student population as that of the United States?
Nevertheless, regardless of the geographical location of a school or its demographics and resources, excellence among the students is a function of competent, caring administrators, classroom teachers, support staff and positive parental involvement. Parents and guardians, regardless of whether you walk, use public transportation, ride a bicycle or drive, help cultivate a safe environment in our neighborhoods for all of our children.
Regardless of what level of education you have, jointly work with the school to educate all students to the best of our potential. Let us educate all of the children, a new goal that has not been achieved anywhere. It is doable!! Nevertheless, it will not be achieved without being fully committed to excellence. If we fail in our trying, look at it as feedback telling us that what we are doing is not working and to try an alternative approach.
When home and school successfully work together, below is some evidence that children/students in the classroom and at home are learning.
All children/students will possess a level of intellectual capacity.
Every child/student will have a vocabulary. Words are the currency of thinking.
Socially, behaviors at home, in the community, and at all extracurricular activities will model respect and civility.
Parents and children/students need to understand that wearing Michael Jordan shoes and not having a Michael Jordan budget can be an issue.
Children/students need to understand that the ballot is a non-violent instrument for change.
Parents and guardians need to help their children develop a self fit to live with, and a work to live for.
Education is our national defense of the future. All of our children/students need to have the opportunity to move from ordinary to extraordinary and distinction – from good to better and from better to being the best. A joint effort is an imperative between home and school.
Booker T. Washington said the following.
- “No greater injury can be done to any youth than to let him/her feel that because he/she belongs to this or that race he/she will be advanced in life regardless of his/her own merits or efforts.”
“The charge for us today is to make the best of every opportunity we have today in our lives and make a superior effort to be excellent.”
Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.