CITIZEN COLUMN: The disastrous consequences of believing lies

“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”
– Voltaire
In light of what I have termed Black Wednesday (a day that shall live in infamy), our nation’s iconic and historic Capitol complex (that contains both houses of our legislative branch of government) was invaded by a seditious mob bent on the aggressive overthrow of our constitution and democracy, a little more than a month ago.
These domestic insurrectionists were incited by propaganda and lies from the highest elected position in our federal government. Perhaps few, if any, of us have been completely immune and unaffected by lies in our lives.
Some of these lies were more consequential and wrecked greater and more deadly results than others.
At this point, I want to call your attention to some of the most consequential and disastrous lies in history that adversely affected and altered the course of human history.
Two major lies that hoodwinked humanity
Each of these lies that immensely damaged the whole human race was recorded in both the Old and New Testaments. Invariably, due to the grave consequences that the lie Satan (in the guise of the serpent) beguiled Eve with, this must rank as the greatest and most consequential one ever perpetrated upon the human race (Genesis 3:1-6). Due to it, humanity immediately, through Satan’s beguilement, fell out of fellowship with God and was spiritually dead and separated from Him.
In the New Testament, one of the most consequential and monumental lies that adversely affected both the Nation of Israel and the entire human race was a lie that was concocted by the soldiers who guarded the tomb of Christ. These guards, who fell asleep, were bribed by the ruling elders of Israel, called the Sanhedrin, with a large sum of money to tell the lie that while they slept, His disciples came by at night and stole His body (Matthew 28:11-15).
The lying emperor who burned Rome and incited great persecution against Christians
History records that one of the greatest lies ever perpetrated upon a nation or people was concocted by the Roman Emperor, Nero. This delusional and deranged despot (instigated by his own absurdity and vanity) started a fire that ultimately consumed much of the city of Rome.
When much of the senate and ruling class suspected that their very mentally disturbed emperor had started the fire that razed much of their beloved city, in fear of retribution from the Senate, Nero concocted a lie that shifted the blame to a sect of religious zealots called Christians. Due to this blatant lie, thousands of Christ’s followers were severely persecuted, tortured and slain. The lie of the despot, Nero, ultimately proved to be a catalyst that helped to promulgate the spread of Christianity through the entire Roman Empire.
The lie of white supremacy and its grave consequences
Through much exhausted research and study about racism and its effect on our culture and nation, I have been able to trace it back to centuries before America was ever founded and organized in the late 1700s. Since I do not have the space to expound on this matter and do it justice, I will reserve it until another time. However, history records that the lie of white supremacy that existed long before the Mayflower, the Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War was the primary stimulant that gave birth to racism, slavery, the Civil War, Jim Crow and other evils in America since Europeans first came to the Americas, the home of Indians (who were the indigenous people).
The lie that started World War II and caused the death of tens of millions of people
Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbels (his minister of propaganda) and other Nazi leaders literally instigated World War II and the Holocaust with their lies, propaganda and belief in Aryan supremacy. The citizens of Germany during the 1920s and 1930s blindly followed Hitler and his cronies to the ruin of their nation.
Future lies that shall unleash apocalyptic carnage upon the whole earth
“For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work; but the one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way. And then the lawless one will be revealed, whom the Lord Jesus will overthrow with the breath of his mouth and destroy by the splendor of his coming. The coming of the lawless one will be in accordance with how Satan works. He will use all sorts of displays of power through signs and wonders that serve the lie, and all the ways that wickedness deceives those who are perishing. They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. For this reason, God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie.” (2 Thessalonians 2:7-11)
This final section, to a great degree, is a posthumous regard and respect of the late Rev. Dr. Richard Alderman, who taught Bible in Dillon at Gordon High School in 1969 and 1970. It was his teaching of the Bible and Eschatology that first instilled within me a great interest in what the Scriptures taught about the last days.
According to the Bible, the age and world, as we know it, shall end with seven years of carnage that is impossible for the average person to comprehend. This apocalyptic carnage shall occur around the world, due to a diabolical dictator whom many people who study end-time prophecy refer to as the anti-Christ and Beast. To a great degree, it will be his ability to deceive and lie in such a convincing way that will stimulate the masses and set up the scenario for much of the destruction that will befall the whole of humanity.
The lies that this evil and wicked man shall promulgate along with his partner, the false prophet, shall make all others who majored in deception and lies look like choir boys. Regrettably, for this world in regard to the disastrous consequences that befall those who believe lies, the worst is yet to come.
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence.