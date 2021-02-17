CITIZEN COLUMN: The disastrous consequences of believing lies

Through much exhausted research and study about racism and its effect on our culture and nation, I have been able to trace it back to centuries before America was ever founded and organized in the late 1700s. Since I do not have the space to expound on this matter and do it justice, I will reserve it until another time. However, history records that the lie of white supremacy that existed long before the Mayflower, the Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War was the primary stimulant that gave birth to racism, slavery, the Civil War, Jim Crow and other evils in America since Europeans first came to the Americas, the home of Indians (who were the indigenous people).

The lie that started World War II and caused the death of tens of millions of people

Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbels (his minister of propaganda) and other Nazi leaders literally instigated World War II and the Holocaust with their lies, propaganda and belief in Aryan supremacy. The citizens of Germany during the 1920s and 1930s blindly followed Hitler and his cronies to the ruin of their nation.

Future lies that shall unleash apocalyptic carnage upon the whole earth