CITIZEN COLUMN: The impact of just being a good person

Like some of us, I have been reading, listening and watching the news, wondering if our country, in some circles, has lost its value for truth, respect, honesty and just plain ol’ good manners.
We see this concern evidence itself in such daily actions as running red lights at street intersections, demonstrating loud, rude and disrespectful behavior in various businesses, to name a few examples.
As much as some people try to minimize the behaviors of several hundred people on Jan. 6 in our nation’s Capitol Building, let us not forget the indefensible actions of man and woman’s inhumanity to man and country.
For the sake of the future of our society, the moral principles and foundations of our country and its institutions, particularly our families, there is a need for us to place greater emphasis on godliness and truth. Otherwise, why do we sing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”?
In spite of the negative political climate that seemingly dominates the coverage of the many good deeds that are happening in our communities locally, statewide, nationally and internationally, how refreshing it is to know, meet and interact with people of integrity, the personal trait that has strong moral principles and core values that are conducted in one’s life as “a lamp to one’s feet and a light to one’s path.” Regardless of whether people are watching you or not, you know that person is authentic – for real.
How refreshing it is to see people who not only tell the truth but live it 24/7/365. Additionally, to experience one who is faithful and devoted to his/her loved ones, friends and anyone whom a trusted relationship is established is a blessing. It is called loyalty.
Likewise, we have a breath of fresh air when we see persons treat themselves and others with courtesy, kindness, dignity, and civility. That is identified as respect. Moreover, whether in the workplace, home or other environment, being a responsible person means that you accept personal, relational, career, community and societal obligations, regardless of their level of difficulty or stress.
One who does not see him or herself as being better than other people is a person having humility. Demonstrating good manners to all is being polite. “Excuse me,” “May I,” “Please,” “Forgive me,” and “Thank you” are examples of language that needs to be taught at an early age so that “he nor she will depart from it.” Being compassionate, fair and forgiving are some of the other characteristics of a good person.
Did I mention race, gender, religious preference or nationality as a prerequisite for being a good person? No, because there is none except for being authentic.
“Integrity, transparency and the fight against corruption has to be part of the culture. They have to be thought of as fundamental values.” – Angel Gurria
“I think the currency of leadership is transparency. You’ve got to be truthful. I don’t think you should be vulnerable every day, but there are moments where you’ve got to share your soul and conscience with people and show them who you are, and not be afraid of it.” – Howard Schultz
“Honesty and transparency make you vulnerable. Be honest and transparent anyway.” – Mother Teresa
“Truth never damages a cause that is just.” – Mahatma Gandhi
Pamela Saunders said, “Transparency means that my motives are easily perceived. No hidden agendas, and I prove it through my actions.”
My prayer is that as citizens of the United States of America, we commit ourselves to going more than “piece da way” as it relates to being a good person, but all the way.
“America”
My country, ‘tis of thee, Sweet land of Liberty, Of thee I sing. Land where my fathers died, Land of the pilgrims pride, From every mountain side Let freedom ring.
My native country thee, Land of the noble free, Thy name I love. I love thy rocks and rills, Thy woods and templed hills, My heart with rapture thrills, Like that above.
Let music swell the breeze, And ring from all the trees, Sweet freedom’s song: Let mortal tongues awake; Let all that breathe partake; Let rocks their silence break, The sound prolong.