CITIZEN COLUMN: The impact of just being a good person

Like some of us, I have been reading, listening and watching the news, wondering if our country, in some circles, has lost its value for truth, respect, honesty and just plain ol’ good manners.

We see this concern evidence itself in such daily actions as running red lights at street intersections, demonstrating loud, rude and disrespectful behavior in various businesses, to name a few examples.

As much as some people try to minimize the behaviors of several hundred people on Jan. 6 in our nation’s Capitol Building, let us not forget the indefensible actions of man and woman’s inhumanity to man and country.

For the sake of the future of our society, the moral principles and foundations of our country and its institutions, particularly our families, there is a need for us to place greater emphasis on godliness and truth. Otherwise, why do we sing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”?