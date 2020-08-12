CITIZEN COLUMN: The need for more genuine feelings for each other

As we, as Americans, face the challenges of our economy, COVID-19 and racial issues, I see the need for all of us to live with hearts full of compassion, empathy and sympathy.
As I write this article, negotiations continue among Republican senators and Democratic Party leaders in seeking a compromise that will evidence compassion on all Americans who have been impacted by decisions made because of COVID-19.
The loss of jobs, housing, the implementation of expanded home schooling in the public schools for the past five months, trips to the grocery stores or food lines, trips to the pharmacies for needed medications, as well as the experiences in the hospitalization or loss of a loved one should help refocus the lens of some of our congressmen and women from minimizing the maximum and maximizing the minimum to a just and compassionate resolution for all.
If COVID-19 is a war, as some people have described it to be, then furnish the necessary resources for battle like we did in the wars fought on foreign lands.
For men or women who have worked all of their lives to lose a job is a psychological death to the economic life of a family. Irresponsible social behaviors, as it relates distancing and crowd size on the part of some of our population, is rationally inexplicable and morally unjustifiable.
Only in “the land of the free and home of the brave” do we find so much “sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” Persons in our nation who have been devastated in one or more areas by COVID-19 do not need pity. They need empathy. Families that have lost loved ones need not only sympathy; they need empathy and compassion.
Merriam- Webster defines the difference between empathy and sympathy as follows. “Empathy can be contrasted with sympathy in terms of a kind of remove or emotional distance; the act or capacity of entering into or sharing the feelings of another is known as sympathy. Empathy, on the other hand, not only is an identification of sorts but also connotes an awareness of one’s separateness from the observed.”
Dr. Martin Luther King said, “Pity is feeling sorry for someone; empathy is feeling sorry with someone. Empathy is fellow feeling for the person in need — his or her pain, agony and burdens.”
Will the problems about race in the United States of America be solved without the genuine empathy and compassion for the ache, pain and anguish of the people of color? I remember growing up in the 1960s when lunch counter sit-ins, including the one at Kress here in Florence, wade-ins and the desegregation efforts of interstate bus facilities were conducted. It wasn’t until the national television cameras of ABC, NBC and the CBS nightly news exposed some of the worst acts of “man’s inhumanity to man” that aroused to a greater degree America’s conscious that ultimately led to the passage of The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and The voting Rights Act of 1965.
Likewise, for the first time for many Americans, the more than eight-minute footage that recorded a certain police officer’s knee on the neck of George Floyd awakened what the words “Black Lives Matter” mean to those affected in so many ways for more than four centuries. I am among the many, however, who acknowledge and appreciate the stellar performance of the majority of our police officers and other first responders.
African American and other brothers and sisters of color know that racial prejudice and discrimination are not confined to the southeastern part of the United States, nor are we the only country that experiences such practices. However, here in the United States of America, there is a need today, perhaps greater than ever, for white, black and brown people to sit down at the table of brotherhood and sisterhood and listen to each other, as King stated in his famous “I Have a Dream” speech Aug. 28, 1963, at the March on Washington.
The recent death of Congressman John R. Lewis brought back so many personal memories, after having witnessed him being the youngest speaker of the 12 at the march, and now the last one to die. The participation of many white Americans in the recent marches for justice across this country, including South Carolina, and the world is a welcomed sight, because the solution to our nation’s racial problems must have representatives of all its citizens at the table.
As King stated, “Like life, racial understanding is not something that we find but something that we must create. And so the ability of Negroes and whites to work together, to understand each other, will not be found ready made; it must be created by the fact of contact.”
Thus, please allow me to share some talking matters for initial discussions that must occur in a courteous and respectful setting.
• Would you care for us to share each other’s thoughts when we hear a person say, “I don’t see color?”
• Are we comfortable in sharing what we believe the one or two things that will bring more unity to our country rather than divisiveness?
• Which institution, in your mind, would have the most powerful impact upon race relations in the United States — the family, the federal, state or local government, or faith houses?”
These are just possible suggested topics for frequent talks, but the more important thing is that contact be initiated in a mutually agreed upon setting and that everyone be allowed the opportunity to speak without interruption.
Will the conversation be uncomfortable? It can be, but when the objective is to create more compassion, empathy and sympathy across racial, socio-economic, gender and faith lines, the better understanding can lead to greater love.
Allie E. Brooks Jr. is a past superintendent of Florence School District One and a former principal of Wilson High School.