CITIZEN COLUMN: The Nova Scotia Caper

Looking back 50 years, I’m forced to remember the most irrational thing I ever did – impulsively deciding to move from New Mexico to Nova Scotia in the fall of 1971. Well, why not? New Mexico to New Scotland – it made sense at the time!
It all began with the reading of Helen and Scott Nearing’s book, “Living the Good Life,” which led me to seek a simple life living off the land in some remote, idyllic location.
The main problem was that I was abandoning my Ph.D. program in psychology at the University of New Mexico. But damn the torpedoes, I’d had it with 20 years of education and just wanted to be a farmer. Of course, I knew nothing about farming, nor about the house and barn I was going to build from stones off the land.
Rough start
Leaving Albuquerque pulling the biggest trailer U-Haul made behind our relatively small 1965 Skylark, we encountered crosswinds on a mile-long, downhill stretch of I-40 in west Texas. All I could think to do was hit the gas and try to stay ahead of the trailer that was pushing us downhill as it fishtailed at alternating 70-degree angles behind us. How we made it to the bottom of the hill without jack-knifing, God truly only knows. This near disaster was followed by the necessity to regularly stop and cool our car radiator, which was overheating from pulling the 14-foot trailer.
Oh, by the way, did I mention that my wife of 15 months, along with our child of 5 months, was not fully on board with this decision to move to Nova Scotia? Neither were my parents and her parents when we moved in with the latter for a couple of months in Cincinnati so they could enjoy the first grandchild through Christmas.
Detour to Florida
Then came January, 1972, and even I realized it was ridiculous to head north to Nova Scotia in the middle of winter. So, what did we do? We went south to St. Augustine, Florida, where we rented a bungalow on the beach, and I got a job working construction for “Daddy and Bubba.” After all, if I was going to live off the land in Nova Scotia, I had to learn how to build things.
Incidentally, one other thing was hanging over our heads – my U.S. Army obligation at Fort Gordon, Georgia, for 3-months of Signal Corp training scheduled for July-October, 1972. That meant that we would stay in the Southeast until that was done in late fall of 1972, and then go to Nova Scotia. But, wait, we would be heading into winter again in the cold North. So another delay!
With Nova Scotia getting pushed out further and further and money running low, the job with Daddy and Bubba took an unexpected turn. After working Thursday and Friday with just the two of them, the next Monday (my third day as a construction worker), I find a crew has assembled and that Daddy and Bubba are out at a lake making plans to build a house over the water, from which I surmised that yours truly would be the one in the water.
At that point it occurred to me, “This is crazy: I’m going to jump in a lake in January for $1.75 per hour, with no health insurance, and a wife and child going crazy with this whole thing. You know what? We’re going to go back to New Mexico.”
By the way, did I mention that for the past three months, I had been writing a treatise on revolutionizing the entire educational system. I wrote a letter about it to my old department head, and he said he was glad I had found my niche and, if I were ever back in the area, to stop by and say hello. That was all I needed to hear to consider it an invitation to come back to school!
So, I tell Daddy and Bubba that I am making a “career” change, and I go down to the local Army depot and ask if I can get my orders changed from July-October, 1972, to May-August, 1973, 10 months later. Amazingly, it took them just 15 minutes to agree. This was important in that it freed up the fall of 1972 to get back into school, while scheduling the Army obligation between school years in the summer of 1973.
Back at the bungalow, I tell the wife and baby, “Great news! I quit my job, and were going back to New Mexico.”
On the road again
So, now only four months after leaving New Mexico in late October of 1971, we hook up another U-Haul trailer, smaller this time, and make a U-turn back to the Southwest with a feeling of exhilaration. At least, I was exhilarated, not so sure about the other two. Better words for them might be exhausted and head spinning.
After a side trip through the French Quarter on the day after Mardi Gras, a couple of cheap south Texas motels and just shy of another 1,700 miles logged on the road, we arrived back in Albuquerque with a mere $500 left in our pockets.
We promptly found an “under-construction” apartment complex where we frugally occupied the one finished unit. The next day I set out to get back into school. As it turned out, the “encouraging” letter from the department head was merely cordial, and UNM was not overjoyed in the least to see me back, considering my abrupt withdrawal from the program just months earlier.
I was actually a little surprised. I mean, “Come on, don’t take it so personally.” But I took it in stride, rationalizing that I had 5 months to talk my way back into school before the fall of 1972.
Then came a stroke of considerable luck – a five-month research job with the Albuquerque Public Schools paying the unheard of amount of $5,000. We felt so rich that we went out and put money down on a house that cost $15,800. Somehow or other, we were going to make it this time in Albuquerque.
From that point on, we settled in, had two more kids, and I did manage to talk my way back into school, where I minded my manners for the remaining two years and completed my Ph.D. in 1974.
Saga goes full circle
About that time in 1974, I received a call for a faculty interview from the University of New Brunswick, right next door to Nova Scotia! Could we be going to the Maritimes after all? I was ultimately not offered the job and instead accepted a preferable offer from Western Carolina University before later moving to Francis Marion.
We did eventually make it to Nova Scotia in 1977 on a vacation swing through eastern Canada and New England. I always liked visiting places where I had previously thought about living.
We even visited the University of New Brunswick, and, let me tell you, New Brunswick was desolate. Funny thing was that much later in Florence, I met a Canadian transplant who played football for a year at UNB, and we have been friends ever since. I guess you could say that we are both kind of “alums” of UNB. And I feel like an “alum” of Nova Scotia, too!
Dr. Tom Dorsel is a professor emeritus at Francis Marion University currently living on Hilton Head Island, where he is in the private practices of sport psychology and Irish music. He can be reached through Facebook and at Dorsel.com.