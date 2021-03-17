CITIZEN COLUMN: The Nova Scotia Caper

At that point it occurred to me, “This is crazy: I’m going to jump in a lake in January for $1.75 per hour, with no health insurance, and a wife and child going crazy with this whole thing. You know what? We’re going to go back to New Mexico.”

By the way, did I mention that for the past three months, I had been writing a treatise on revolutionizing the entire educational system. I wrote a letter about it to my old department head, and he said he was glad I had found my niche and, if I were ever back in the area, to stop by and say hello. That was all I needed to hear to consider it an invitation to come back to school!

So, I tell Daddy and Bubba that I am making a “career” change, and I go down to the local Army depot and ask if I can get my orders changed from July-October, 1972, to May-August, 1973, 10 months later. Amazingly, it took them just 15 minutes to agree. This was important in that it freed up the fall of 1972 to get back into school, while scheduling the Army obligation between school years in the summer of 1973.

Back at the bungalow, I tell the wife and baby, “Great news! I quit my job, and were going back to New Mexico.”

On the road again