CITIZEN COLUMN: The oath I took

Let me state that this is not a political column. I do not have a D, I or R behind my name. Only an “A” standing for American citizen. There seem to be numerous issues occurring that need to be addressed, and knowing who the enemies are is one of the key bits of information we need.

Ignoring the Constitution cannot and should not be one of the options we take. Parents talking at school board meetings when they disagree with some of the decisions made by the school board or the school system does not, in my opinion, make them domestic terrorists, despite what the U.S. Attorney says. Their comments fall within the protection of the freedom of speech as identified in the constitution. They can object when the board they elected/hired takes action they disagree with.

Threats are not protected, but free speech is, and from what has been reported does not constitute a “clear and present danger to anyone” as stated in some of the Supreme Court rulings.

The board meetings are usually open to the public, and normally attendees can speak and state their opinions. I realize I did not attend any of the board meetings, but I have seen news reports concerning some of those meetings. My opinions are based on those news reports that hopefully were factually accurate.