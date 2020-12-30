CITIZEN COLUMN: The substance of things hoped for in the year 2021

Unlike the definition of faith in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, I choose to be anchored in Hebrew 11:1 (King James Version). “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” I realize that as I write this column, the pain and suffering among many of our brothers and sisters is great because of circumstances beyond their control.

I am in agreement with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. when he states, “I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits. I believe that what self-centered men have torn down, other-centered men can build up.”

Consequently, as we approach the year 2021, there is a need for more of us as a community to unite for fair and equitable treatment of all persons in our society and to encourage and assist those among us who are in need. Those needs are not just physical but include spiritual and psychological attentiveness.

Dr. King further stated: