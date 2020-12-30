CITIZEN COLUMN: The substance of things hoped for in the year 2021

From Thanksgiving Day in November through Jan. 1 of the following calendar year, several celebrations are observed. Prior to Thanksgiving in this year of 2020, we as Americans have had experiences that have had such devastating impacts upon nearly every phase of our society. I do not need to insult your intelligence by rehashing the specifics that have affected individuals, families, businesses, educational institutions, faith houses, governments and health systems, as well as our relationship with other countries in the world since March 2020.
Thanksgiving is a humble setting for us to individually and collectively be reminded of the blessings God has bestowed upon us. For some of us, we have just concluded the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Major adjustments have been implemented, causing us to modify past behaviors for the sake of significant numbers of deaths and hospitalizations. Now we are poised to celebrate New Year’s Day on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. While some of us celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day with identical behavior patterns, others among us tailor our habits to be commensurate with the purpose of the observance.
How encouraging it is to see families and communities “letting their lights shine” in urban, suburban and rural areas, in spite of facing results from COVID-19. This is in no way trying to trivialize the loss of jobs, housing, income and businesses, as well as the stress being experienced by our health care workers, first responders, educators, students, persons with disabilities and others.
In spite of the challenges, people who care are making a positive difference in other people’s lives. People in America, in spite of the divisive rhetoric that has negatively impacted the relationship among some family members and other valuable parts of our society, have united in diverse groups to feed the hungry and come otherwise to the aid of their brothers and sisters, without regard to race, ethnicity, gender, faith, socio-economic status or any other difference.
I have a profound concern about how some of our relationships with each other has been negatively impacted by partisan politics, racial inequities and injustices, and persons who know where to find the 23rd Psalm yet, conduct themselves in a manner that makes one wonder if they know and have had an experience with “The Shepherd.”
Celebrating the coming of New Year’s Day provides the opportunity to look back in the rear view mirror as well as look forward through the windshield. While some people are having parties well into the New Year, others, like in some African American faith houses, are conducting Watch Night Services – thanking and praising God through testimonies, songs, prayers and preaching.
Some of us welcome the New Year with meals that include “Hoppin Jon,” collard greens, cornbread and a wide variety of tasty meats. Some, if not all of this, we will choose to partake, however, because of what we have been through and are still going through in 2020, I see the need for our relationships in 2021 to be more God-centered if we are to make greater strides in overcoming the challenges of 2020.
Unlike the definition of faith in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, I choose to be anchored in Hebrew 11:1 (King James Version). “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” I realize that as I write this column, the pain and suffering among many of our brothers and sisters is great because of circumstances beyond their control.
I am in agreement with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. when he states, “I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits. I believe that what self-centered men have torn down, other-centered men can build up.”
Consequently, as we approach the year 2021, there is a need for more of us as a community to unite for fair and equitable treatment of all persons in our society and to encourage and assist those among us who are in need. Those needs are not just physical but include spiritual and psychological attentiveness.
Dr. King further stated:
“There is so much frustration in the world because we have relied on gods rather than God. We have genuflected before the god of science only to find that it has given us the atomic bomb, producing fears and anxieties that science can never mitigate. We have worshipped the god of pleasure only to discover that thrills play out and sensations are short-lived. We have bowed before the god of money only to learn there are such things as love and friendship that money cannot buy and that in a world of possible depressions, stock market crashes and bad business investments, money is a rather uncertain deity. These transitory gods are not able to save or bring happiness to the human heart. Only God is able. It is faith in Him that we must rediscover.”
Thus, I encourage each of us in 2021 to lift all of our brothers and sisters by putting our hands and feet in support of our prayers and songs of faith in our hearts. We all need to be reminded that “We have come this far by faith” and to also remember the refrain in the hymn, “Yield Not to Temptation” – “Ask the Savior to help you, conquer, strengthen and keep you. He is willing to aid you, He will carry you through.”
Let’s make 2021 the year of hope and “Blessed Assurance,” as well as the opportunity to further extend peace and good will to all men, women and children.
Allie E. Brooks Jr. is a past superintendent of the Florence One Schools district and a former principal of Wilson High School.