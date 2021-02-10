CITIZEN COLUMN: The White Houses

Last month I told him that it was time for it to go. It was leaning a little too far to the right, and it appeared that its supports were fading.

It could even be said that some of the structure had fallen away, and making excuses to the glory it had once been, it was unviable. It stood the test of time, and it has been voted on and decided, by both parties at our house, that a new one should get a turn at occupying the flower bed. A new beginning is in order, the timing is right, and so the new white birdhouse was affixed to the old but strong pole foundation.

My new white birdhouse will take its place atop the pole that has served as its foundation. The slender pedestal was built strong to stand up to the constant changing conditions that it has endured for more than 20 years.

Likewise, our new president is taking office in a White House with a strong foundation that has stood the test of time as well. That foundation has been there for more than a couple hundred years. The paint on the walls of the Oval Office is expected to change, and maybe a new set of dinnerware will be in order, but the foundation that our forefathers created, like the pole holding the new birdhouse in my flowerbed, is rigid and is not about to give way.