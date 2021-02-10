CITIZEN COLUMN: The White Houses

Last month I told him that it was time for it to go. It was leaning a little too far to the right, and it appeared that its supports were fading.
It could even be said that some of the structure had fallen away, and making excuses to the glory it had once been, it was unviable. It stood the test of time, and it has been voted on and decided, by both parties at our house, that a new one should get a turn at occupying the flower bed. A new beginning is in order, the timing is right, and so the new white birdhouse was affixed to the old but strong pole foundation.
My new white birdhouse will take its place atop the pole that has served as its foundation. The slender pedestal was built strong to stand up to the constant changing conditions that it has endured for more than 20 years.
Likewise, our new president is taking office in a White House with a strong foundation that has stood the test of time as well. That foundation has been there for more than a couple hundred years. The paint on the walls of the Oval Office is expected to change, and maybe a new set of dinnerware will be in order, but the foundation that our forefathers created, like the pole holding the new birdhouse in my flowerbed, is rigid and is not about to give way.
Like the occupants of our white birdhouse, the tenants of the White House in Washington, D.C., have changed from time to time. I came to like and admire all of the residents that I have known during their stays. I wanted them all to succeed, and I want the newly elected in Washington to be successful as well.
You see, it’s like this: If the Carolina Wrens from last season had failed in building their nest, raising their young, foraging for food and making a good home for their offspring, then I would have felt as if I had failed as well. I don’t want an empty birdhouse in my flowerbed. I want to sit on my porch and admire and enjoy the fruits of their labors.
I found I had little choice as to who would occupy my little white birdhouse. I have my favorites, but one bird species would always win over another. Over the years there have been wrens, finches, cardinals and other attractive birds in my flowerbed all vying to make their world a better place. Some of the birds, with big egos, have tried to destroy what other birds built by poking their beaks in the entrance and dragging out the nest that another species built. Some moved in happy with what the previous occupant left behind, preferring instead to build on the previous birds’ successes.
The bird tenants in my flowerbed have taken different approaches in their quest for homesteading the white birdhouse. Most of them partnered in foraging for food and feeding the young. I’ve seen the big daddy bird work from dawn to dark bringing nourishment back to the nest. I’ve watched mom encourage their young to spread their wings, fly from the nest and make their own way in life.
I want to spread my wings and fly, too. Our new president in the White House will lay out a path in the coming months, attempting to make our world better. He will have to bridge the gap and partner with both sides of the aisle if all Americans are to prosper and grow. When the next pair of birds move into my white birdhouse that will begin their journey of making their world better. I want our new president that has moved in, to show us how to soar like the birds.
In the coming months, changes will occur. The new residents will make their individual white houses a home of transformation and will operate with prosperity, growth and survival of the future generations in mind. A new family of birds will take over my white birdhouse with a plan for their future. President Biden will lay out a plan for my and your future while in the White House. It does not matter if we voted for him or voted against him. Political affiliations do not matter, and what I see as important or not important is no longer an issue.
President Biden is our present leader, and I support him. I must, because his failure will be a failure affecting me, and his success will be my success. I want him to succeed.
Dr. Darlene Atkinson-Moran grew up in Olanta. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She is retired from the education profession and now resides in Florence with her husband, Michael. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.