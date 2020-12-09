CITIZEN COLUMN: This Christmas

As I write my final column of 2020, I reflect on the past few months. We have already been through some difficult times, and in some ways it feels like we haven't even reached the halfway mark.
However, we have to keep pushing. Continue to do what you're doing, because if you're still here, you must be doing something right.
On a brighter note, it's Christmastime! I'm making a point to be fully in the Christmas spirit this year, despite the times that we're currently living in. I have plans to go a little overboard this time around, because I'm desperate for happy times and basically anything within the norm.
My husband seems to think I'm taking it too far with my plans to roast chestnuts over an open fire later today. Little does he know, it's only after we've returned from caroling throughout my neighborhood.
Well, I haven't fully decided on the caroling. My 16-year-olds have informed me that they will absolutely not be partaking in that experience.
Funny how I have yet to receive complaints from them regarding my excessive cookie baking. They have no problem with that part of the festivities, especially when sprinkles are involved.
When I'm not baking homemade sugar cookies, building gingerbread houses or planning a way to drive my neighbors crazy, I'm only half asleep. Each night since the first of December, I have
lain in bed trying to figure out our elf's next move. Each night I doze off, and each morning the emergency catches me off guard. I jump out of bed and stumble to whisk away the mischievous little being from his latest location, hoping that I'm quiet enough to not get caught.
You haven't experienced sleep deprivation until you've awaken abruptly at 4 every morning to remember that very important duty. He's been trouble since the day he arrived, and I have a feeling he has far bigger tricks up his little red sleeves before the end of his annual tour, on Christmas Eve.
While my daughter enjoys finding him each morning, I'm counting down to the day that he departs with Old Saint Nick and ends up miles and miles away at the North Pole. I am over waking up to find that he's made snow angels in sugar that he's spilled on the counter.
I don't have it in me to spend another morning sweeping up marshmallows that have been spread across the floor because he's tried to create a self-made bubble bath. I can't forget to mention the Christmas beads that he draped throughout the entire chandelier just so that he could swing from it upside down.
Watching my 7-year-old believe in the magic of Christmas takes me back to my earlier days when I put all of my faith in the guy who never disappointed. If I asked, he delivered. From doll houses to rollerblades, he delivered. If there were shoes on the list or a new TV for my bedroom, it was under the tree.
My Christmas list has changed a bit over the years, and so has my belief in Santa. I put all of my faith in a high power these days. He also never disappoints, and similarly, when I ask, he delivers.
The list has also changed. I now pray for peace, protection and good health. I penciled in a brand new Mercedes Benz but He knows my heart.
This Christmas will be different, no doubt about it, but I refuse to sit around and wait to celebrate next year in hopes that the world will be back to normal.
Sure, some gifts will be shipped instead of personally delivered. Some reactions will be watched through a phone instead of in person. Some hugs won't be expressed physically, instead through emojis.
Some things are beyond our control, but I've decided to make the most of it, and I encourage you to do the same. As always, this too shall pass.
Happy holidays, from my family to yours!
Christine McCormick Cooper lives in Florence and is employed at PGBA. She enjoys spending time with her husband, teenage triplet sons and daughter. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
