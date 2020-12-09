CITIZEN COLUMN: This Christmas

lain in bed trying to figure out our elf's next move. Each night I doze off, and each morning the emergency catches me off guard. I jump out of bed and stumble to whisk away the mischievous little being from his latest location, hoping that I'm quiet enough to not get caught.

You haven't experienced sleep deprivation until you've awaken abruptly at 4 every morning to remember that very important duty. He's been trouble since the day he arrived, and I have a feeling he has far bigger tricks up his little red sleeves before the end of his annual tour, on Christmas Eve.

While my daughter enjoys finding him each morning, I'm counting down to the day that he departs with Old Saint Nick and ends up miles and miles away at the North Pole. I am over waking up to find that he's made snow angels in sugar that he's spilled on the counter.

I don't have it in me to spend another morning sweeping up marshmallows that have been spread across the floor because he's tried to create a self-made bubble bath. I can't forget to mention the Christmas beads that he draped throughout the entire chandelier just so that he could swing from it upside down.