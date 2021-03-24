CITIZEN COLUMN: This time, some musings

Hello. Just a play on words: The times they are a changing.
Well, time changed pretty quickly on me. I didn’t realize Daylight Saving Time was upon us so early. I only found out the Friday before that it was changing, so I still don’t feel like I’ve caught up.
Oh, well. We’re already 21 years into this millennium, and some people swore that 2000 was going to be the end of the world. Thank God it’s not in man’s hands to make that decision, so I’m not really bothered by the time change forward or backward.
Severe weather seemed to be the topic of the day throughout last week, but once again God spared us here in the Pee Dee. It’s always devastating to see others at a loss, and we share in their distress.
I don’t understand how God works. I just know that He works. Even in the midst of tragedy, we still see God’s hand in the mix, and it makes life even more precious and worth living.
I bought a new phone last week, and I am having a heck of a time getting it to work. When I try to dial out, it says “Emergency Calls Only” or “mobile network not available.”
Huh? And the phone company says this is an upgrade? I beg to differ, unless it means an upgrade in frustration.
My daughter tries to keep me up to date with the technology stuff, but this time even she was at a loss for a solution. I guess I’ll just have to go wait at the store again. The last time I was there, only one person was ahead of me, and I was still there more than four hours.
Long lines seem to be the thing these days. My husband and I went to get our COVID vaccines, and the lines were wrapped around the building. No appointment necessary, they said. Start time was 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and we got there a little after 7 a.m.
I didn’t count individuals, but there had to be more than 1,000 people ahead of us. It’s hard to practice social distancing with that many people in line.
We waited for a while but then left. I had the bright idea that if we came back around closing time, we wouldn’t have to wait so long. Boy was I wrong. The line wasn’t wrapped around the building that time, but when we finally got inside the door, there may have been five to 10 people ahead of us, and then came the dreaded announcement: No more vouchers for today. Come back next week.
Really? We left, and I decided our next venture would be with an appointment. As it turned out, the day before our appointment there was another clinic in Hartsville from 3 to 7 p.m. We got there at 6:45 p.m., and at 7:45 p.m. we were on our way back home. Ain’t God good?
St. Patrick’s Day was just another day. I even forgot to wear green, although my family name is supposed to be Irish. I need to investigate that a little more before I start dressing up like a leprechaun.
Seems like we missed the entire 2020 because we were quarantined for the most part. I can’t wait until things get back to what we can at least consider normal. I doubt it will ever be the same, but hopefully soon we can get back to going places and seeing our loved ones.
On another note, thank you to my new friend and reader in Marion, Ken Craven. He brought me two jars of homemade 100% cane syrup. Talk about feeding my fancy.
A special thank you also to my niece Qiana and her girls who read my article about missing my after-Valentine’s-Day candy sales. They came over that same day with a bag bull of the heart shaped boxes. I love you guys for being so thoughtful. Now I’ve got to discipline myself so my blood sugars don’t go through the roof.
I always enjoy the feedback from my readers and the gifts that come along with it. I jokingly teased that I should write about money and see what that generates. (Joking? Not joking? Hmmm. …)
We really need to watch what we say and do these days, though, because people have become super sensitive to anything and everything. I certainly don’t want to offend anyone’s sensibilities, so please take it all in love. If we ever have an issue, let’s talk it out and not let it fester into something even worse, like the sty I recently had on my right eye. It’s been three weeks, and now it seems to be a knot that I don’t know what to do with. Any suggestions?
Well, that’s it for this time. Thanks again for reading and sharing and just putting up with my musings.
’Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.