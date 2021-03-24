CITIZEN COLUMN: This time, some musings

Long lines seem to be the thing these days. My husband and I went to get our COVID vaccines, and the lines were wrapped around the building. No appointment necessary, they said. Start time was 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and we got there a little after 7 a.m.

I didn’t count individuals, but there had to be more than 1,000 people ahead of us. It’s hard to practice social distancing with that many people in line.

We waited for a while but then left. I had the bright idea that if we came back around closing time, we wouldn’t have to wait so long. Boy was I wrong. The line wasn’t wrapped around the building that time, but when we finally got inside the door, there may have been five to 10 people ahead of us, and then came the dreaded announcement: No more vouchers for today. Come back next week.

Really? We left, and I decided our next venture would be with an appointment. As it turned out, the day before our appointment there was another clinic in Hartsville from 3 to 7 p.m. We got there at 6:45 p.m., and at 7:45 p.m. we were on our way back home. Ain’t God good?

St. Patrick’s Day was just another day. I even forgot to wear green, although my family name is supposed to be Irish. I need to investigate that a little more before I start dressing up like a leprechaun.