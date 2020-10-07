CITIZEN COLUMN: Time out for foolishness, time in for truth

However, it seems that some people get more satisfaction in creating turmoil rather than cultivating unity.

A few years ago, several churches in Florence, white and African American, paired to discuss in detail on six occasions Tony Evans’ book, “Oneness Embrace.” This initiative was sponsored by Helping Florence Flourish’s Racial Bridging Subcommittee.

Too bad these conversations have not been continuous, because, thanks to all of the pastors and church members that participated, we made new friends across racial lines and had honest, open communications about the subject of race in America. Such actions are not to be infrequent, but intentional and regularly scheduled. Francis Marion University is to be commended for sponsoring an upcoming series that focuses on various racial topics.

Some people do not want us to get together – some white and some African American. Sometimes within each of our communities we have to figuratively fight for what is Godly. The fact of the matter is that if we all abided by “The Golden Rule,” no conflict of any nature would survive. But no, some of us would prefer to choose jealousy and hatred over love and truth.