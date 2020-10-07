CITIZEN COLUMN: Time out for foolishness, time in for truth

I want you to think soberly with me about what is happening in our country.
How many of us think that the negative behaviors we see being conducted by some adults in and out of leadership positions will have a positive impact upon our children? How many of us are seeing more demonstration of allegiance to a political party and/or person than to the real needs of all citizens of the United States of America and its territories?
Prostitution is being exhibited far beyond the sexual actions of some men and women for money.
Benjamin Franklin said, “The best thing to give your enemy is forgiveness, to an opponent, tolerance, to a friend, your heart; to your child, a good example; to a father, deference; to your mother, conduct that will make her proud of you; to yourself, respect; to all others, charity.”
In less than a month, local, state and national elections will be held across our country and territories. In the midst of our economic concerns, COVID-19 and racial divisiveness, acting like “we are all in this together” has been superseded by behaviors that reflect greed, selfishness, indifference, racism and downright nastiness in word and deed.
Fortunately, in the midst of the ugliness, some of us see the humaneness of most people every day in different places. Mike Paul reminds us that, “Truth, honesty, humility, transparency and accountability are the building blocks of a positive reputation. Trust is the foundation of any relationship.”
However, it seems that some people get more satisfaction in creating turmoil rather than cultivating unity.
A few years ago, several churches in Florence, white and African American, paired to discuss in detail on six occasions Tony Evans’ book, “Oneness Embrace.” This initiative was sponsored by Helping Florence Flourish’s Racial Bridging Subcommittee.
Too bad these conversations have not been continuous, because, thanks to all of the pastors and church members that participated, we made new friends across racial lines and had honest, open communications about the subject of race in America. Such actions are not to be infrequent, but intentional and regularly scheduled. Francis Marion University is to be commended for sponsoring an upcoming series that focuses on various racial topics.
Some people do not want us to get together – some white and some African American. Sometimes within each of our communities we have to figuratively fight for what is Godly. The fact of the matter is that if we all abided by “The Golden Rule,” no conflict of any nature would survive. But no, some of us would prefer to choose jealousy and hatred over love and truth.
Some of us may recall belonging to one or more organizations that do not tolerate “lying, cheating, nor stealing, or anyone who does.” Yet, it is one thing to talk about such standards of behavior, but another to walk the walk. Denise Morrison tells us, “The single most important ingredient in the recipe for success is transparency, because transparency builds trust.”
• “Connectivity enables transparency for better government, education, and health,” said Bill Gates.
• “Speak the truth. Transparency breeds legitimacy,” said John C. Maxwell.
• “There can be no faith in government if our highest offices are excused from scrutiny – they should be setting the example of transparency,” said Edward Snowden.
• “Honesty and transparency make you vulnerable. Be honest and transparent anyway,” said Mother Teresa
• “Truth never damages a cause that is just.” “The truth can never be wrong, even if no one hears it,” said Mahatma Gandhi.
• “The time has long since come for truth, transparency and talks in every sector of society, including media, advertisement and entertainment. We can challenge each other, gain understanding and create a more just, humane and peaceful world,” said Bernice King.
So, which do you choose, foolishness or truth? “… But as for me and my house. …”
Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is a past superintendent of Florence School District One and a former principal of Wilson High School.
