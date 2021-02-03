CITIZEN COLUMN: U.S. Congress must protect our voter rights

Voter ID sometimes continues to be an issue. Some people show up at the polling place and state they do not have a photo ID. Yes, even though they have driven to the polling place and parked out front and then after voting they get in the front seat of their car and drive away. I suggest the resolution could be to add their photo to the voter registration card and the voter role.

Early voting is another issue. Early voting seems to cast doubt on the overall process and therefore the results. To help reduce the desire for voting early, an option could be to make Election Day in November a federal holiday. Since the federal government seems to always want three-day weekends, make that proceeding Monday a holiday, too. That might help reduce the desire for early voting, and then early voting could be totally eliminated.

Even our U.S. Congress should be able to write and pass a law to mitigate the issues that seem to cast doubt on the validity of our federal elections that lead to lawsuits and division. They have at almost two years to get the law written and passed.

Lastly, it is essential for the voting population and every citizen of this country to have confidence in the voting system. Every voter’s eligibility must be confirmed, and that is why showing up at the polling place with a photo ID is essential.

We as voters have a responsibility to find a way to get to the polling place and vote.

Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 48 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.