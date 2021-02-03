CITIZEN COLUMN: U.S. Congress must protect our voter rights

In an article published July 20, 2014, David Yee stated that one of the founding principles of the republic was the right of the majority to rule and the minority to be heard in a meaningful forum.
This principle has given way to a level of dirty politics where the majority party rams legislation and appointees through the process with little or no meaningful debate. Realizing that, only 128 years ago, the first president of the United States elected by secret ballot was Grover Cleveland.
The Constitution is silent on the voting process and has left it to the states to manage. Voting processes now come in all forms and sizes and varies by state.
However, one of our greatest rights is the right to vote as a citizen of the United States of America. The leaders of our nation are elected through the voting process, not through inheritance. It is up to the Congress of the United States to ensure the voting laws and procedures are above reproach in every state.
Based on the 2020 election and the resulting rioting, it seems it might be time for Congress to take a serious look at the federal voting procedures and update those procedures.
Sixty-five years ago, Congress passed the Voting Rights Act. The primary purpose of that act was to eliminate state laws that were racially biased.
Since that original bill was passed and signed into law, it has been revised often, including as recently as 2006. Congress does have the responsibility to ensure there are federal procedures protecting our voting rights, and that means for all of us. This is not a Democrat, Republican or Independent issue. It must apply to all voters regardless of political party relationship or political beliefs.
One of the most tenuous issues seems to be mail-in voting and how voters’ identity is verified. One of the easiest options seems to be to eliminate mail-in voting and require the voter to show up at the polling place on Election Day with a photo ID.
I realize there are numerous excuses as to why the voter can’t go to the polling place on Election Day. People who work overseas is a perfect example of those who can’t go to a polling place. There could be a law that requires voters to take their ballots to a federally recognized office on Election Day with a federally recognize ID.
For those locally, require the state to provide mobile polling places. In many cases, mobile voting has existed for many years, such as taking a laptop out to the bus that brought people to the polling place. The key issue is every voter must present a federally recognized ID to cast a vote. Mail-in cannot now be verified, and Congress MUST find a way to fix that if mail-in is to be an option.
Voter ID sometimes continues to be an issue. Some people show up at the polling place and state they do not have a photo ID. Yes, even though they have driven to the polling place and parked out front and then after voting they get in the front seat of their car and drive away. I suggest the resolution could be to add their photo to the voter registration card and the voter role.
Early voting is another issue. Early voting seems to cast doubt on the overall process and therefore the results. To help reduce the desire for voting early, an option could be to make Election Day in November a federal holiday. Since the federal government seems to always want three-day weekends, make that proceeding Monday a holiday, too. That might help reduce the desire for early voting, and then early voting could be totally eliminated.
Even our U.S. Congress should be able to write and pass a law to mitigate the issues that seem to cast doubt on the validity of our federal elections that lead to lawsuits and division. They have at almost two years to get the law written and passed.
Lastly, it is essential for the voting population and every citizen of this country to have confidence in the voting system. Every voter’s eligibility must be confirmed, and that is why showing up at the polling place with a photo ID is essential.
We as voters have a responsibility to find a way to get to the polling place and vote.
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 48 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.