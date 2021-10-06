CITIZEN COLUMN: Welcome to October

Welcome to the month of October 2021. This month is chock full of anniversaries, birthdays and memories of days gone by.

This is the month that was chilling (figuratively and literally) when I was growing up. The Eastern Carolina Fair was always held in October, and back in my day, it was bitterly cold. I remember bundling up with toboggan, gloves, winter coat, you name it. There would be steam coming from our mouths.

Now I don’t even own a winter coat, just maybe a jacket, and then I only need it around December/January. Things certainly have changed.

The last time I went to the fair was when my son Coty was a baby being pushed in a stroller. We got no further than the entrance and there was a game of chance that I don’t even remember what it was now. I stopped to try my luck and lost $80 in no time. There was no point in going any further. I had no more money, so we left. I never went back, even with my two youngest, Jamie and Ryecia. They went with the school.

It was also in the month of October (on Halloween Day no less) in 1969 when my father Edward “Saul” McCall Sr. died while the youngest of us were at school. I will never forget being called to the principal’s office and the late Professor James Alston driving us home.