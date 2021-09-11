CITIZEN COLUMN: What does golf have to do with 9/11?

Of course, golf has to do with everything. It is a microcosm of life. But connected to something as serious as 9/11?
Well, on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2001, I was playing in a golf tournament in Santee with teammate Tom Truitt, a former Florence District One superintendent. We finished high enough to merit some minor merchandise in the pro shop.
I say finished high enough, but we also were low enough that the merchandise was well picked over, and the only thing left that caught my eye was this gaudy “American Flag” shirt, which I initially passed over.
But after looking further, I thought, “What the heck, I’d wear it on the 4th of July and Memorial Day.” So, I departed with the shirt.
Little did I know that the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 would occur two days later, and I would end up wearing that golf shirt to work defiantly for two straight weeks, a few washes along the way … I think!
The fateful morning
At 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, I was teaching my 8:30 class at FMU in a windowless interior classroom. The world could have ended and we would not have known it till the bell rang! Of course, when the bell did ring at 9:45, we all learned the horror of the situation, witnessed on TV the many lives being lost, and began to realize that life for the rest of us had changed forever.
The aftermath
Twenty years later, it seems to me that the palpable terror initially felt has largely dissipated, perhaps because nothing like Sept. 11 has happened since.
Of course, a lot of other things have happened since 2001 in the form of two wars over the course of four presidencies, wars that have had dire consequences that are coming home to roost as I write. If I remember correctly, a wise admonition has been attributed to another president, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower: “When you rule by force, one thing you must never do — lose.”
I have my own personal memories and analyses regarding the unfortunate decisions that were made leading up to those wars. But a wise journalist friend of mine once told me that “honesty” is the key to successful journalism, and I honestly have no basis for speaking with any authority on this matter. So, I will leave that to the political pundits and learned historians.
Futility of war
However, I think I can honestly say that war, justified or not, never ends well. War hurts everybody. Nobody ever really wins. The aggressor gets hurt as much as the defender, and often they just exchange roles over time.
And the losers are many: thousands of soldiers on both sides of the conflict, thousands of non-combatants and innocent children, tons of infrastructure that took years to build, and billions from each country’s treasure.
Everybody thinks they are right, and since they are right, the “enemy” has to be wrong. And since “wrong” has to be eliminated, wars occur.
As Pope John Paul II said, “Everybody has a piece of the truth.” I’d like to think that the job of statesmen from all countries is to put together those various pieces of truth and thereby disrupt the endless cycle of war.
The only other deterrent to war that I have heard and makes sense to me is to put the politicians on the front lines, leading the charge. And I would add that they stay in the combat zone for the duration of the war, even if it takes an unthinkable 20 years.
Dr. Tom Dorsel is Professor Emeritus of Psychology at FMU. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 12 years, never in a war zone. He honors those who did. Dr. Tom can be reached on Facebook or through his website, Dorsel.com.