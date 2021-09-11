CITIZEN COLUMN: What does golf have to do with 9/11?

Of course, golf has to do with everything. It is a microcosm of life. But connected to something as serious as 9/11?

Well, on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2001, I was playing in a golf tournament in Santee with teammate Tom Truitt, a former Florence District One superintendent. We finished high enough to merit some minor merchandise in the pro shop.

I say finished high enough, but we also were low enough that the merchandise was well picked over, and the only thing left that caught my eye was this gaudy “American Flag” shirt, which I initially passed over.

But after looking further, I thought, “What the heck, I’d wear it on the 4th of July and Memorial Day.” So, I departed with the shirt.

Little did I know that the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 would occur two days later, and I would end up wearing that golf shirt to work defiantly for two straight weeks, a few washes along the way … I think!

The fateful morning