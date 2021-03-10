CITIZEN COLUMN: What’s a ‘queue’?

As I stood in line to vote in November, carefully masked and socially distanced, I was amazed at how long the line was and how calm we all were. Even though voting in a small town, it took me 40 minutes to finally get to vote.
I began to chat with neighbors I don’t see often and greet those passing.
One came up to me to say, “You need to write one of your articles about waiting in line.”
“Great idea,” I responded.
And so here we are.
Waiting in line, or even the act of getting into a line, is what the English call “queuing;” the line itself is a queue. The word actually comes from the French based on the Latin word “coda” for a “tail” and thus a long line, I guess. But remember your European history: France and England once occupied or overlapped each other. In fact, despite how famous King Richard I is, most historians think Richard the Lionheart of England barely knew English, if at all, but rather French and German.
But “queue” has other meanings, too. More of that later.
Waiting in an organized line is a huge chore, but it certainly is better than mass crowds. A small bank in San Jose, California is often credited in the early 1950s with the commercial bank use of a single, back and forth line between snaking ropes and stanchions, to feed multiple teller stations; the objective was to both save time and to clear waiting room space.
A local family physician, Dr. Harold Randle, with a minority interest in the bank, came up with the idea. But single lines behind stations are still common at sporting events, particularly in the bathrooms and food service windows, where I try to go to the middle, farthest from the door, to seek the shortest line.
Nowadays there is a mathematics or science or computer application for line management (basically matrix or network algebra/calculus).
The first studies of queuing are attributed to Danish mathematician Agner Krarup Erlang to manage the Copenhagen telephone switchboard network in 1920. A whole business has sprung up to support queuing management, research and improvement. Just Google prominent business consultants such as David Kendall, John Kingman, Leonard Kelinrock, David Maister and others, and companies such as Nemo-Q, QWaiting, Queue, QLess, EQMS, Q Nomy and many others.
The Walt Disney Co. has become the master of queuing both to manage crowds in their parks and at the Disney University, which provides research, classes and training programs on crowd control and queue management.
A trip to a Disney Park both obviously and subtly reveals modern crowd and line control. They use time scheduled, limited attendance to some of their restaurants, Epcot programs and theme park special showings, with plenty of shopping opportunities clustered near the venue so you can both pass time and pass over more of your money, all while really waiting for your program or table. Note the management of the rides: multiple tracks or portals when feasible; closely timed, computer controlled vehicles; attendants to get you on and off safely and efficiently; multiperson vehicles; snaking waiting lanes; waiting stations along the line that either entertain you, offer you more buying opportunities, feed you or educate/introduce you to the ride; posted waiting times; and sometimes even mini programs matching the theme of the ride.
Outstanding examples of these techniques include the “Haunted House,” “Space Mountain,” multiple Tomorrow Land and Frontier Land rides and the “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
The modern attractions of “Star Wars” and “Avatar” are even more sophisticated. And recently, a new Disney technique: apply for a FastPass which schedules you at a certain time to use reserved or “held” seats, but typically FastPass is only available early in the day. Annual ticket holders can often get certain timing or scheduling benefit as well.
I have been in love with Disney parks since a kid. My first visit was in 1958, age 10, winning a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, newly opened in July 1955, through my newspaper sales for the Oakland Tribune newspaper. Not much Disney queuing then, since it was so new.
Disney arranged entertainment for the newspaper boys that featured the then-unknown teenager, who was later to become famous as Cat Stevens.
I particularly like Main Street, the old Disney films of Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney’s history, the train ride around the parks, the rides mentioned above and the Orlando Epcot with its restaurants and world exhibits. I have also been to the Disney Park near Paris and several other Disney mini-resorts along the Florida coast.
As a college kid and medical student, I tried to find friends attached to the Anaheim Park, called “cast members,” so I could get free trips and admissions. Once I went underground at Disneyland Anaheim, what they call Disney Utilidor Tunnels, but what we just called “the Underground,” and was amazed by the miles of streets and paths with kitchens, cafeterias, changing rooms, sleeping rooms, lecture halls, storage halls, repair shops, garbage hauling, etc.
One of my nephews was a student at the Disney University in Orlando for about six months, studying accounting and business forecasting sciences.
We also call a hairstyle a queue. Since about 500 AD, some ancient Chinese wore hairstyles characterized by a shaved front scalp with long hair in the back, often braided, and sometimes extending below the waist.
Succeeding conquerors often forced the undoing of the queues as a sign of submission. On the other hand, in about the 700s, the ruling Chinese forced the wearing of queues with the rest of the scalp clean shaven. Basically, if the queue was a cultural norm, any conqueror would force its undoing, and vice versa; an early example of “identity politics.”
In a more modern era, the Manchurians from the 1600s popularized the queue as a normal male hairstyle, but the expected style was often resisted by the traditional Han Chinese. The Han particularly hated shaving the front of their scalp. Eventually, some Han were executed for refusing to wear the queue hairstyle, but even so, it took about 10 years to force conformity.
Later, Europeans would target men wearing the queue hairstyle for persecution. Once the Qing Dynasty was overtaken by the Republic of China in the 1911 revolution led by Sun Yat-sen, the queue was out of favor and completely abandoned by 1922, when the last emperor, Hsian-T’ung, cut his queue.
The queue hairstyle has been used by other cultures around the world, including the Japanese, the Koreans and the Vietnamese. Some southwestern native North Americans and some plains Indians wore braided hair. British soldiers and sailors during the era of the American Revolution often waxed or powered their queue (outlawed in 1800), and for a time, the Prussian army wore the queue hairstyle (outlawed in 1807). However, rarely did the Europeans shave the head.
The word is also an obscure computer programing term, used to describe certain command sequences, short programs or buffers; the word is also attached to a few programming languages. The mathematical use of the word is probably as expected, to describe linear arrays.
So, do you queue? Of course, you do.
Dr. Stephen Imbeau and his wife Shirley moved to Florence on March 1, 1980. Arriving from Wisconsin, they were most surprised the next morning to see six inches of snow on the ground. Their three children were born and raised in Florence. Dr Imbeau with Dr Joseph Moyer opened the Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center in 1996, now one of the largest Allergy practices in South Carolina. You may reach him at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.