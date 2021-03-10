CITIZEN COLUMN: What’s a ‘queue’?

A local family physician, Dr. Harold Randle, with a minority interest in the bank, came up with the idea. But single lines behind stations are still common at sporting events, particularly in the bathrooms and food service windows, where I try to go to the middle, farthest from the door, to seek the shortest line.

Nowadays there is a mathematics or science or computer application for line management (basically matrix or network algebra/calculus).

The first studies of queuing are attributed to Danish mathematician Agner Krarup Erlang to manage the Copenhagen telephone switchboard network in 1920. A whole business has sprung up to support queuing management, research and improvement. Just Google prominent business consultants such as David Kendall, John Kingman, Leonard Kelinrock, David Maister and others, and companies such as Nemo-Q, QWaiting, Queue, QLess, EQMS, Q Nomy and many others.

The Walt Disney Co. has become the master of queuing both to manage crowds in their parks and at the Disney University, which provides research, classes and training programs on crowd control and queue management.