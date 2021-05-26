CITIZEN COLUMN: What the pandemic has taught me

It’s hard to believe that a year ago we slowed down as much as we did. For the first time, many of us were forced to do what we never imagined would be possible. We sat in one place for more than a few minutes. We even took naps, read books and finished do-it-yourself projects that we started years prior.

Personally, I never thought I’d ever get around to finishing the memory box I started for my 7-year old when she was a newborn, but it’s now complete with beautiful carvings and colors.

Getting somewhat back to normal is bittersweet. There’s a part of me that misses leaving home only to make a quick grocery store run. I miss cooking daily after restaurants closed temporarily. For a while, the confinement was appreciated.

I don’t miss the days where I played the role of full-time teacher to my kindergartner turned first-grader while trying to fulfill my own work duties in the same room. I am so grateful for the ability to send group messages, because there were many days when I had to ask my mother and sisters to assist with schoolwork. It truly took a village during the early months of the pandemic. I am not ashamed to admit that I may not be smarter than a first-grader.