CITIZEN COLUMN: What the pandemic has taught me

A year ago I wrote about my first few months of being quarantined. I mentioned the good, the bad and the ugly that took place within that short period.
From the broken fingers and trips to the emergency room to the man-made pond in our backyard, we stayed pretty busy.
Much has changed since those days of trying to keep busy. The flower garden full of beautiful gerbera daisies that we started last spring has struggled. A year ago we looked forward to going out each morning to check the status of each of the eight blossoming beauties. It was easy to give them the attention they needed when there was nothing else to do.
Nowadays, we might shoot a quick glance in that direction of the yard a couple of times a week while rushing out the door to get to our next destination. The once beautiful area has become a little bit of an eyesore over the past year.
My sons’ man-made pond is also a sight to turn away from. The once daily visited, well-kept masterpiece is now nothing more than a huge hole in the middle of the woods. The thrill of having a man-made pond was short-lived, and so were the fish that once occupied it.
The abandoned pond was no match when it came to the reopening of trampoline parks, hanging with friends and working part-time jobs. It could never compete with the reopening of the world.
It’s hard to believe that a year ago we slowed down as much as we did. For the first time, many of us were forced to do what we never imagined would be possible. We sat in one place for more than a few minutes. We even took naps, read books and finished do-it-yourself projects that we started years prior.
Personally, I never thought I’d ever get around to finishing the memory box I started for my 7-year old when she was a newborn, but it’s now complete with beautiful carvings and colors.
Getting somewhat back to normal is bittersweet. There’s a part of me that misses leaving home only to make a quick grocery store run. I miss cooking daily after restaurants closed temporarily. For a while, the confinement was appreciated.
I don’t miss the days where I played the role of full-time teacher to my kindergartner turned first-grader while trying to fulfill my own work duties in the same room. I am so grateful for the ability to send group messages, because there were many days when I had to ask my mother and sisters to assist with schoolwork. It truly took a village during the early months of the pandemic. I am not ashamed to admit that I may not be smarter than a first-grader.
The pandemic has taught me more than just how to put a cast on a broken pinky or how to turn a wooden box into a keepsake. I learned how to appreciate those rare opportunities to do absolutely nothing. I will always appreciate those moments where I’m able to sit still and do nothing.
I learned, once again, that the phrase “this too shall pass” remains true. I had heard so many times throughout the past year that we would never be able to walk out in public without masks. I was beginning to believe that things would never change and the challenges that we were abruptly faced with would never get better.
Thanks to my own studying, daily devotions and those few Facebook friends who posted daily reminders to have faith, I was able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
We’re still not completely out of the woods, so I have been reluctant to rip off my mask and retire my obsession with hand sanitizer. We must remain diligent in the battle that we’ve come so close to conquering.
Hopefully we’ve all learned a thing or two this past year. A year later, I know that I’m stronger than I ever thought possible. Prayerfully, we will one day see the world as we did prior to 2020, and even then, we will remember what this pandemic taught us.
