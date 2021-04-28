CITIZEN COLUMN: Where were the parents when needed most?

In recent days, there have been numerous columns concerning young individuals shot and killed by police officers, doing their assigned duties protecting the public. Interestingly, one of the keys facts not mentioned in any of the articles is the location of the parents before they were shot and killed.
When reading the column on April 18 by Clarence Page concerning the shooting of Adam Toledo in Chicago, I thought of where his parents were immediately prior to this happening. Adam was only 13 years old. Instead of home asleep, he was out on a Chicago street at 2:30 a.m. with a 21-year-old gang member, as reported in the media.
Additionally, that 13-year-old boy was in possession of a handgun. A glaring question that needs to be answered is where were the parents prior to the incident that led to the shooting? Why was a 13-year-old boy out at 2:30 a.m., and how was he able to possess a gun? Were the parents totally unaware of where their son was? Do they bear responsibility along with the community in what occurred?
Please remember this child probably was barely out of grade school. Could the parents possibly be guilty of child endangerment? In my perfect world, no 13-year-old would be out alone on the streets in a dangerous place like Chicago, with a 21-year-old reported gang member.
Page makes repeated reference as to how things happened in “microseconds,” and how if only things had paused for a second Adam might still be alive. While that might be true, a “microsecond” is not where the issue begins and ends. There are 13 years of actions and maybe many inactions before the police video occurred.
Page researched and took the time to report the police officer’s name and even how he immediately worked to save Adam’s life. The police officer will carry the burden of the shooting with him for the remainder of his life. Remember, the police officer in this case did nothing wrong!
Possibly the others I consider directly responsible due to their actions or inactions need to be held accountable. Page did not identify the parents of Adam or any other family members. How can the environment that Adam grew up in be changed so at 13 years of age you do not lose your life?
The events leading to his death began well before his running from the police. Should his parents be held responsible for what happened to this child? Why did Adam run from authority? Did Adam run from their parental authority or did he just quietly ignore their directions? What changes need to be made in the lives of these children so they can become responsible citizens? Is it the parental guidance, school and community involvement and outreach programs? The questions need to be asked and acted upon.
The question still at the top of my list is where were Adam’s parents when he needed them the most? How was Adam educated and prepared for life in the big city? What people played an important role in developing who he became over those 13 years, and how their actions/inactions led to his death on a city street at 13.
Another side-note to this story is what the mayor of Chicago thinks the issue is. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has stepped into the issue with a light foot. Foot pursuits are the issue she seems to want to address. According to the column by Page, foot pursuits seem to occur most often in Black and Latino neighborhoods. So, Mayor Lightfoot, please tell us why they seem to occur more in those neighborhoods? Get the facts as to why that occurs, develop a solution that, in fact, addresses the real issue and is not just another political play.
The death of Adam Toledo is a horribly sad situation. The time is now to identify those failures and identify and correct them and stop trying to sweep the failures under the rug.
Parents and communities are the key and not social media.
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 48 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.