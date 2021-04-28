CITIZEN COLUMN: Where were the parents when needed most?

In recent days, there have been numerous columns concerning young individuals shot and killed by police officers, doing their assigned duties protecting the public. Interestingly, one of the keys facts not mentioned in any of the articles is the location of the parents before they were shot and killed.

When reading the column on April 18 by Clarence Page concerning the shooting of Adam Toledo in Chicago, I thought of where his parents were immediately prior to this happening. Adam was only 13 years old. Instead of home asleep, he was out on a Chicago street at 2:30 a.m. with a 21-year-old gang member, as reported in the media.

Additionally, that 13-year-old boy was in possession of a handgun. A glaring question that needs to be answered is where were the parents prior to the incident that led to the shooting? Why was a 13-year-old boy out at 2:30 a.m., and how was he able to possess a gun? Were the parents totally unaware of where their son was? Do they bear responsibility along with the community in what occurred?

Please remember this child probably was barely out of grade school. Could the parents possibly be guilty of child endangerment? In my perfect world, no 13-year-old would be out alone on the streets in a dangerous place like Chicago, with a 21-year-old reported gang member.