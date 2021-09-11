CITIZEN COLUMN: Where were you when the world stopped turning?

The question asked in the headline of this column is a paraphrase from an Alan Jackson song. Where were you and what are your memories of that fateful September day in 2001 when more than 3,000 Americans died.
I am confident you, along with most others, have many recollections. My memories actually begin before Sept. 11.
On Sept. 9, 2001, I was treated to a trip to New York City along with our youngest son and his new father-in-law to see the Yankees play the Red Sox at Yankee stadium. We traveled from Washington, D.C., to New York City by train and back.
The trip on the train becomes significant because as we were returning, my son commented “you could still see those buildings in New York” even though we were well out into New Jersey. Even today I am not sure which buildings he was still seeing, but it must have included the twin towers of the World Trade Center. His comment will always be in my memory. The trip was a success, as the Yankees won 7-4.
On Tuesday, Sept. 11, we all three started our work day as normal. My son worked at George Washington University, his father-in-law in the suburban D.C. area, and me at a project in Maryland. I was east of D.C. visiting an ongoing construction project and preparing to go to Baltimore for another project meeting. As I was driving toward Baltimore, I heard on the radio of a plane crashing into one of the towers at the World Trade Center, I called my son and suggested he get to a television to determine what was happening.
Just a few minutes later, I heard on the radio of the second plane hitting the other twin tower. I realized almost immediately this was not an accident. Another series of calls were made to my son and his father-in-law. I also tried to call my wife, Michelene, who was driving to Pennsylvania toward her parent’s home south of Pittsburgh. She was along the Maryland-Pennsylvania border about 30 miles south of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Naturally no cell phone service was available.
At that time Shanksville was relatively unknown to most Americans. The distance my wife was from Shanksville was not significant to me at that time, but soon it became very significant. Shanksville is now a significant part of our history.
The meeting in Baltimore was soon overtaken by watching the television and learning of the destruction, with the third plane crashing into the Pentagon. Shortly after that I began my drive back to Virginia, our son began his trip home walking out of the District of Columbia into Virginia, as all public transportation systems were shut down. Where he worked at GWU is about four miles from the Pentagon. The area hit by the plane at the Pentagon was in an area I had worked in 10 years earlier.
Over the next 20 years, many new memories have moved to the forefront. I still can see the destruction along the west side of the Pentagon. I recall the repairs to the building were completed by the one-year anniversary due to the commitment of the workers. I remember the American flags flying at the overpasses on Interstate 95 on my return from Baltimore within hours of the first crash into the Trade Center. There were rocket launchers positioned around the Washington Monument. I have visited the memorial that was created on the west side of the Pentagon. I have visited New York City and saw not only the devastation but also the new development.
I also recently visited the memorial site, where the true heroes took down the fourth hijacked plane in Shanksville. A visit worth your time.
We have had the opportunity to review and correct some of the same failures by our government that could have helped prevent the attack on 9/11. All 19 hijackers were here in the United States on student visas. All had violated some of the visa rules and restrictions, and it seems none of those violations were reported or no action was taken.
Five individuals jailed at Guantanamo Bay for their involvement with terrorists were traded to get the release of a soldier, Private Bowe Bergdahl, who later pleaded guilty to desertion and other misconduct as he ran away to be with terrorists. Our president at that time traded those five terrorist supporters from Guantanamo Bay for his release. Those same five are now reportedly aiding and advising the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Do you recall the catch phrase of 20 years ago, “If you see something, say something”? I guess no one saw anything concerning those visa violations, or they just remained silent. Open borders coupled with our silence can lead to another disaster like 9/11!
All of our lives have changed since that fateful day. Our freedoms have been diminished. Taking off your shoes, emptying your pockets, purses and carry-on bags being put in scanners, standing in long lines at the airports to be scanned, either a full body scan or walking through a metal detector, and limits on liquids you can have in your carry-on bag are all part of airline travel. The landscape around federal, state and local government buildings has changed. Concrete barriers are ever present. Will we ever be able to go back to pre 9/11?
So, 20 years later, what have we learned? Apparently little or nothing! Is our government blind, deaf or just uncaring? Secure our borders, enforce all of our laws and regulations and keep us safe.
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 50 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@