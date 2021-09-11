CITIZEN COLUMN: Where were you when the world stopped turning?

Just a few minutes later, I heard on the radio of the second plane hitting the other twin tower. I realized almost immediately this was not an accident. Another series of calls were made to my son and his father-in-law. I also tried to call my wife, Michelene, who was driving to Pennsylvania toward her parent’s home south of Pittsburgh. She was along the Maryland-Pennsylvania border about 30 miles south of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Naturally no cell phone service was available.

At that time Shanksville was relatively unknown to most Americans. The distance my wife was from Shanksville was not significant to me at that time, but soon it became very significant. Shanksville is now a significant part of our history.

The meeting in Baltimore was soon overtaken by watching the television and learning of the destruction, with the third plane crashing into the Pentagon. Shortly after that I began my drive back to Virginia, our son began his trip home walking out of the District of Columbia into Virginia, as all public transportation systems were shut down. Where he worked at GWU is about four miles from the Pentagon. The area hit by the plane at the Pentagon was in an area I had worked in 10 years earlier.