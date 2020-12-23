CITIZEN COLUMN: Why Christmas is my favorite holiday

With the Christmas season and all of its songs, decorations, displays and dramatic renditions already at full blast, I thought it very appropriate and seasonal to devote my column today to subjects pertaining to the yuletide season.
Everyone who knows me knows that Christmas is my favorite time of the year. Perhaps it is because I am a man possessed with a love of history and, most of all, the inerrant truths and narratives of the Bible.
Christmas, as I see it, contains an undeniable element of all of these components merged into one. Unlike many people whom I respect for their views or convictions, I have no problem with the fantasy aspect of the season as long as Christ retains His place of preeminence and solidarity in regard to worship.
To me and numerous others who are true disciples of Jesus Christ, the fact that the 25th of December has been designated as the official time of the birth of our Savior is the primary reason why this is our favorite time of the year.
I am not of the company of historical and chronological technicians who make an issue and argument out of the possibility that Dec. 25 is not the actual time of Christ’s birth. That is not an issue to me that is worthy of allowing it to become a “Grinch or Scrooge” who is out to put a damper on my excitement and observance of the most wonderful time of the year.
Since Christmas is suppose to be the season that we observe and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, it is only fitting that we put Him first in our celebration. This should be the case whether one is a Christian or not. It is absolutely absurd that anyone should observe and celebrate one’s birthday and leave them out of the festivities.
Christmas is my favorite time of the year because of the songs and carols that capture and convey the essence and excitement of the season. No other time of the year or holiday remotely has the musical mastery and melody as Christmas.
From the more biblical or historical songs, like “Silent Night,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “Away in a Manger” to the fictitious jingles like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Jingle Bells” to songs like “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas,” “It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and many more, the season of Christmas has an assortment and plethora of songs that can inspire worship, stimulate the imagination, arouse romance and set one on a journey down memory lane.
Another very important reason why Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year to me is due to the spirit of cheer and goodwill. It is mysterious and unexplainable how, for the most part, this spirit is pervasive throughout the general population like no other time of the year. I have actually observed grouchy, stingy, unfriendly and mean-spirited people display an uncanny change of disposition during the yuletide season.
Though these altered temperaments are regrettably temporary, there is no denying that many people do seem to have a more pleasant and sweeter disposition during Christmas time.
What about the multiplicity and assortment of decorations during Christmas?
Again, no other time of the year can come a close second to the season of Christmas with its trees and holly (a spiny-margined evergreen leaves and usually red berries). Then there are the lights of Christmas arranged on the Christmas trees, the windows, front doors, edges of the roofs and bushes in the yard. I can remember being transfixed while standing before our Christmas tree as a child as the bulbs of assorted colors blinked on and off.
When my children were toddlers to about the age of 8 or 10, I would take them out at night to see the light displays in other areas of the city and county. Perhaps second only to the fact that Christmas is the time we commemorate and celebrate the season as the time of the birth of Christ, it is a time of fellowship and festivity between family and friends.
Though the pandemic has drastically altered how we gather this year, traditionally in years past there have been more gatherings of families and friends during the season of Christmas than any other time of the year. There has been a time when many people who have migrated to other parts of the nation because of college, jobs, professions and even military service convened on our locale. They came from the east, west, south and north to see their fathers, mothers and other relatives and close friends.
Despite how the season of Christmas has been commercialized and to a great degree fantasy and partying have superseded its true meaning, there still are diehards like me who will never allow commercialism, fantasy, partying or any type of “Grinch” to steal or replace the true meaning and observance of Christmas in our eyes and hearts.
First and foremost, Christmas will always be the time to celebrate the birth of the Christ-child. The time when the One who created the entire universe was incarnated in human form and born in a stable in Bethlehem.
Thank God for that first Christmas and all of the others that have transpired each year ever since. Let us not forget that Christ is the reason for the season and the consummate gift that the Father in heaven has given to all mankind, regardless of race, creed or color.
From His perspective, it is absolutely absurd to celebrate the birth of His only Begotten Son and reject the grace and salvation that He was born to give to all who would believe in Him.
So, as you are celebrating during this season doing all of the traditional and festive things that you usually do, take a little time to think and ask yourself this question with serious intent:
Do I have, or have I received the true gift of Christmas into my heart?
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence. He also is the presiding prelate of the Fellowship of Interdependent Churches (F.O.I.C.I.). He is the author of several published books as well a conference speaker. He is married to Dr. Louise Goings, who is co-pastor with him and an educator. They have two children, Michael Goings II and Jennifer Goings Rouse.