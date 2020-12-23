CITIZEN COLUMN: Why Christmas is my favorite holiday

Despite how the season of Christmas has been commercialized and to a great degree fantasy and partying have superseded its true meaning, there still are diehards like me who will never allow commercialism, fantasy, partying or any type of “Grinch” to steal or replace the true meaning and observance of Christmas in our eyes and hearts.

First and foremost, Christmas will always be the time to celebrate the birth of the Christ-child. The time when the One who created the entire universe was incarnated in human form and born in a stable in Bethlehem.

Thank God for that first Christmas and all of the others that have transpired each year ever since. Let us not forget that Christ is the reason for the season and the consummate gift that the Father in heaven has given to all mankind, regardless of race, creed or color.

From His perspective, it is absolutely absurd to celebrate the birth of His only Begotten Son and reject the grace and salvation that He was born to give to all who would believe in Him.

So, as you are celebrating during this season doing all of the traditional and festive things that you usually do, take a little time to think and ask yourself this question with serious intent:

Do I have, or have I received the true gift of Christmas into my heart?

Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence. He also is the presiding prelate of the Fellowship of Interdependent Churches (F.O.I.C.I.). He is the author of several published books as well a conference speaker. He is married to Dr. Louise Goings, who is co-pastor with him and an educator. They have two children, Michael Goings II and Jennifer Goings Rouse.