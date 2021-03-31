CITIZEN COLUMN: Why do we have laws?

Over the past few days, I have been intrigued by the news, both in the newspaper and on TV, that caused me to ask a question: Why we have laws?
To answer that question, I decided it was time to search for the answers. Now admittedly, I was searching on the internet, and many of us know that is not always the best place to find totally accurate answers, but I did find many that satisfied my curiosity.
The most common answer I found was that the reason for laws was to “protect the health, safety and well-being of the public.” Laws are written and passed at the federal, state and local levels. To be effective, the laws must be enforced or they become nothing more than ink on paper. Unenforced laws do little or nothing to protect the public. Unfortunately, many times laws are prepared and enacted for far less obvious reasons.
Currently, the federal government is failing to fully enforce our immigration laws. This has happened before. Not enforcing immigration laws can and may have tremendous impact to our nation. Twenty years ago, when the federal government was just too busy to ensure that immigration laws were fully enforced, the failure led to 9/11. Many of the hijackers were in violation of their visas. We were just too busy until it was just a little too late. Once again, dry ink on paper.
Not all of the issues concerning unenforced laws are about federal failures. In fact, most of the failures to enforce our laws involve local laws such as traffic laws. Many times, it seems laws are written with little thought as to how those laws can be enforced. For example, the S.C. House recently passed a proposed law involving slow traffic in the left-hand lane. The proposed law makes it illegal for a driver to stay in the left lane if they know or should know they are going to be overtaken by a faster vehicle and can safely change lanes.
Once again, the underlying issue is how do you enforce this law with our current police force capability. If you are passing a vehicle in the right lane that is going 60 mph and you are passing at 70 mph and the traffic coming up behind you is speeding at 80 mph, are you in violation of the law by passing too slowly?
S.C. Rep. Cezar McKnight, who drives from Kingstree to Columbia every day during session, stated, “I have been working on not using profanity as much. Did you know that the people who are violating the laws as stated in your bill are keeping me from fulfilling my promise to myself?”
Does this proposed law protect the health, safety and well-being of the public? Is this just a law to help a South Carolina representative control his verbal frustrations? How many additional state policemen must be hired to get his verbal outbursts under control? Maybe a less costly solution would be for him to leave home earlier on his drives to Columbia or change jobs. This will save us all money, because he will not be supporting stupid laws that don’t solve real problems
Recently in the Morning News, Florence County Council Member Kent Caudle voiced his concern about cleaning up the litter he sees in Florence County. In the article, he seemed surprised. He was upset that the prisoners are not out there cleaning up litter due to Covid-19 restrictions, but in Darlington County there is not a problem using prisoners.
Caudle seems surprised at the volume of litter. I guess he has been driving around our area with his eyes closed. To me the issue is not about picking up the litter. The issue is preventing our fellow residents from throwing litter out of the car window or dumping tires, furniture, etc., on the side of the road.
From my observations over the past 11 years, it is generally not out-of-state visitors who litter our area but local residents. Maybe a solution is for the local judges, as part of the punishment for various traffic violations, to assign litter clean-up to the violators in addition to fines. The clean-up should be assigned only to local residents of Florence County and our adjacent counties, such as Darlington, Sumter, Marion, Horry, etc. If an out-of-state driver litters, continue with the fines.
Maybe this will cause those local residents not to throw trash on our roads. Identifying the ones who litter hasn’t worked, so maybe impacting the citizens who violate other traffic laws might stop the littering.
Councilman Caudle, attack the problem, not the results.
Take action to cause our citizens not to litter and the clean-up issues will be reduced significantly. Diverting some of your infrastructure funds to clean-up is a step in the wrong direction, because those are NOT YOUR FUNDS. They are our tax dollars that were intended to fix infrastructure issues.
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 48 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.