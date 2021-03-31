CITIZEN COLUMN: Why do we have laws?

Over the past few days, I have been intrigued by the news, both in the newspaper and on TV, that caused me to ask a question: Why we have laws?

To answer that question, I decided it was time to search for the answers. Now admittedly, I was searching on the internet, and many of us know that is not always the best place to find totally accurate answers, but I did find many that satisfied my curiosity.

The most common answer I found was that the reason for laws was to “protect the health, safety and well-being of the public.” Laws are written and passed at the federal, state and local levels. To be effective, the laws must be enforced or they become nothing more than ink on paper. Unenforced laws do little or nothing to protect the public. Unfortunately, many times laws are prepared and enacted for far less obvious reasons.

Currently, the federal government is failing to fully enforce our immigration laws. This has happened before. Not enforcing immigration laws can and may have tremendous impact to our nation. Twenty years ago, when the federal government was just too busy to ensure that immigration laws were fully enforced, the failure led to 9/11. Many of the hijackers were in violation of their visas. We were just too busy until it was just a little too late. Once again, dry ink on paper.