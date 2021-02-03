CITIZEN COLUMN: Why I can’t hate 2020

Selfishly, I didn’t deserve to watch my father go through this. I listened to my cousin’s eulogy and how everyone spoke highly of her. At 37, she had touched more lives than many of us will touch in a lifetime.

I listened to people reflect on how she would stay with her patients after her shift was over because their loved ones had already gone home for the night. I needed to know why this beautiful soul, a woman many people referred to as an angel, could spend the last few years of her life in a bed, unable to speak or move, and succumb to her illness. She didn’t deserve this.

The millions of people who have been infected and those who have lost loved ones didn’t deserve this. I also needed to know the reason for my own personal struggles.

This whole year just seemed unfair, but I can’t hate it. I have learned that I’m stronger than I ever gave myself credit for. I’m going into the year 2021 believing that I can conquer anything. After a year filled with illness, racial injustice, wildfires and all things devastating, you either have a breakdown or a breakthrough.

I’m learning through patience and prayer that we must choose to see 2020 for what it was. There were and still are many things that are out of our control but we’ve made it to 2021.