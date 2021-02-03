CITIZEN COLUMN: Why I can’t hate 2020

I spent most of a recent Thursday cleaning and taking down Christmas decorations because for the first time in a long time, I’m entertaining New Year’s traditions. I’m not a superstitious person, but if making greens and field peas a part of my first meal of the year and denying myself the right to do laundry is said to bring good luck in 2021, it’s worth giving it a try.
2020 was one for the history books. While being advised to stay home for the last three quarters of the infamous year was devastating, it wasn’t the worst thing I experienced during those dreadful few months.
Playing the role of teacher to my first grader is not even at the top of the list, and this was a major challenge for me. This daunting task was almost impossible most days while simultaneously trying to be a dedicated employee in the same room, just a few steps away.
I put a few miles on my rolling office chair by rolling from my computer to my daughter’s multiple times a day. I will never forget the days when I had to decide which was more important: my child’s education or the quality of my work.
Since I value them both, the best I could come up with was early morning shifts that would allow giving my undivided attention to her school work later in the day. It made for exhausting days, but again, this wasn’t the worst part of 2020.
I’ve since adapted to days when multitasking is expected. I wake up knowing that the day will be challenging but bearable. I’ve accepted that staying home is the new normal and wearing a mask will more than likely be a part of our daily lives for years to come.
The news of more people losing their lives to coronavirus still devastates me and is a huge concern, yet the hardest part of 2020 was learning that my father’s cancer is back.
The worst part of one of the most infamous years of all time is watching my father go through one of the hardest fights of his life. In my June 2017 column, I wrote about the moment he first told me a year prior in 2016. The purpose of that column was to share my thoughts a year later of how thankful I was that he had been free of cancer.
Four years later, it’s back. It’s worse. It’s stage four.
Dad’s cancer, the death of a dear cousin, coronavirus and a few other personal struggles will be a part of my “2020” thoughts for years to come. This year has been tough, but I can’t hate it with the rest of the world.
I have been tested in so many ways, and I have been in constant prayer on a quest for understanding. I wanted to know without directly asking how good things happen to great people. My dad – a praying man, a good man, a physically fit man – didn’t deserve this.
Selfishly, I didn’t deserve to watch my father go through this. I listened to my cousin’s eulogy and how everyone spoke highly of her. At 37, she had touched more lives than many of us will touch in a lifetime.
I listened to people reflect on how she would stay with her patients after her shift was over because their loved ones had already gone home for the night. I needed to know why this beautiful soul, a woman many people referred to as an angel, could spend the last few years of her life in a bed, unable to speak or move, and succumb to her illness. She didn’t deserve this.
The millions of people who have been infected and those who have lost loved ones didn’t deserve this. I also needed to know the reason for my own personal struggles.
This whole year just seemed unfair, but I can’t hate it. I have learned that I’m stronger than I ever gave myself credit for. I’m going into the year 2021 believing that I can conquer anything. After a year filled with illness, racial injustice, wildfires and all things devastating, you either have a breakdown or a breakthrough.
I’m learning through patience and prayer that we must choose to see 2020 for what it was. There were and still are many things that are out of our control but we’ve made it to 2021.
Prayerfully, the beginning of the end is near.
Happy New Year!
Christine McCormick Cooper lives in Florence and is employed at PGBA. She enjoys spending time with her husband, teenage triplet sons and daughter. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.