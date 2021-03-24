CITIZEN COLUMN: Words, choices and consequences

What is it going to take for some of us to realize that the Bible is right in not just some things but all things?
We are told to get knowledge and wisdom, yet, in all thy getting, get understanding. (Proverbs, Chapter 4)
I again call our attention to the need for each of us, especially those of us in leadership positions, to think about the possible consequences of our actions and the actions of others before we speak. The successful American businessperson and retail executive, Frank Outlaw, said this.
Watch your thoughts; they become words.
Watch your words; they become actions.
Watch your actions; they become habits.
Watch your habits; they become character.
Watch your character; they become destiny.
For the past few years and months, the United States of America has witnessed an escalation in the expression of hate, racist language and behavior and downright disrespect for the dignity of human beings. While once upon a time some things were perhaps thought, yet out of respect not said, the political ground has been fertilized to conduct irresponsible and ungodly behaviors toward law enforcement and Congressional leaders at our nation’s Capitol in an atmosphere of permissiveness.
Too, the election of national and state government officials has caused some persons of all ages to tell human beings of color, who are proud citizens of the United States of America, to “go back where you came from.”
How long can some of us pretend that this language and physical assaults on black and brown citizens is acceptable? Since when has it become godly to ignore the behavior of being “a good Samaritan”?
God’s people need to step up and say and do the right thing.
Dorothy Law Nolte spent her lifetime dedicated to sharing her words of parenting wisdom.
Children learn what they live
If children live with criticism, they learn to condemn.
If children live with hostility, they learn to fight.
If children live with fear, they learn to be apprehensive.
If children live with pity, they learn to feel sorry for themselves.
If children live with ridicule, they learn to feel shy.
If children live with jealousy, they learn to feel envy.
If children live with shame, they learn to feel guilty.
If children live with encouragement, they learn confidence.
If children live with tolerance, they learn patience.
If children live with praise, they learn appreciation.
If children live with acceptance, they learn to love.
If children live with approval, they learn to like themselves.
If children live with recognition, they learn it is good to have a goal.
If children live with sharing, they learn generosity.
If children live with honesty, they learn truthfulness.
If children live with fairness, they learn justice.
If children live with kindness and consideration, they learn respect.
If children live with security, they learn to have faith in themselves and in those about them.
If children live with friendliness, they learn the world is a nice place in which to live.
In His Sermon on the Mount, The Master Teacher taught us to be good fruit pickers. “Good trees bringeth forth good fruit and a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. Wherefore by their fruit ye shall know them.” (Matthew, Chapter 7, verses 16-20, King James Version)
Thus, we as adults must not only live a life of godly character before our children. The imperative is to live and walk in the Spirit before all men and women.
Galatians, Chapter 6, verses 19-26 provides a moral compass for each of us.
“I say then, walk by the Spirit and you will not carry out the desire of the flesh. For the flesh desires what is against the Spirit, and the Spirit desires what is against the flesh; these are opposed to each other, so that you don’t do what you want. But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law.
“Now the works of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, moral impurity, promiscuity, idolatry, sorcery, hatreds, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambitions, dissensions, factions, envy, drunkenness, carousing and anything similar, about which I tell you in advance — as I told you before — that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faith, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.
“Now those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. If we live by the Spirit, we must also follow the Spirit. We must not become conceited, provoking one another, envying one another.” (New Living Translation)
Although we may differ in terms of philosophy, various opinions, skin color, faith, gender and other areas, the fruit of the Spirit must evidence itself in our actions toward each other. How refreshing it is to see and hear the fruit in people of all walks of life speak kindly and demonstrate goodness, dignity and respect.
Children learn what they live, and unfortunately some adults inflict internal and external wounds toward their fellow men and women because of seeds of hate and division sown by others.
Regrettably, some of our brothers and sisters have lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all of the affected families and communities.
As a country, we should not point our fingers at anyone until we as citizens in the United States of America sweep in front of our own door.
To God Be the Glory!
Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.