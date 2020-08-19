CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Beware the political bullhorn

The season is here, and the political bullhorns are in full use.
I fully realize this is a very normal occurrence every four years, and 2020 is no different. Politicians of all parties seem to want to shout their opinions at an extra loud level and drown out their opponent. On occasions they even check to ensure what they are shouting is in fact factual.
Much of today’s news has to do with chaos in many large cities. Seattle, Portland, New York, Minneapolis and Chicago are all on the front pages of many papers. From my experience some of the issues in Chicago are not new.
More than 50 years ago, I experienced some of the apparent danger in Chicago. While I was in the Army, I was sent from Ft. Lewis, Washington, to Virginia to attend a training course. Upon the completion of that training course, my trip back to Ft. Lewis was impacted by an airline strike. In order to get back to the West Coast, I was sent by train to Chicago to catch a flight.
This actually worked out well, as I had relatives who lived in a small town just south of Chicago. When the train arrived at the south side train station, I got off to catch a bus to go to Lansing, Illinois. Immediately after I got off the train, a police officer stopped me and asked why I was getting off. I explained why, and he directed me to stay next to him until I got on the bus. I asked him if I had done something wrong. He told me no, I had not, but he further stated he didn’t need another body dead on the street.
I am still not sure if he was protecting me or hoping to reduce his future workload. Violent crime in Chicago is not new or strictly the result of the murder of a black man in Minneapolis by an out-of-control police office.
Today much of the violence in our cities is being blamed on the murder in Minneapolis. Many of our politicians have the volume turned up to the max as they shout. Even our own representative U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, has kept the volume on high for many months. On rare occasions his shouts have even been fully factual. His rants have included referring to the federal agents protecting the federal courthouse in Portland as Gestapo like.
When questioned about that accusation, he first denied saying that, and when further questioned and shown the transcript, he said he didn’t remember that. So is it faulty memory, an old-age syndrome or an answer of political expediency?
Much of what has occurred in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, New York and other cities is referred to as “looting.” In my mind, it is in fact theft, and the ones involved are thieves stealing under the cover of a riot.
Most recently Clyburn has been broadcasting his opinions concerning who should be presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s running mate. A person’s age also became an issue in his defense of Rep. Karen Bass as a possible vice presidential candidate. Clyburn seemed to indicate Bass should not be held accountable for her comments as an 18 to 20-year old.
Maybe Clyburn means that people in that age group are not responsible for their actions and maybe even their votes. Bass at that time reportedly made comments favorable to Fidel Castro. Clyburn just forgot to mention the other part of Bass’s story. At age 64, Bass praised O’Neil Marion Cannon, a lifelong member and leader of the Communist Party in the United States. Bass referred to O’Neil Marion Cannon as a friend and mentor. Clyburn failed to broadcast that fact, for it did not meet the intent of his political message. He supported Bass as a potential VP candidate for Biden. Bottom line: Don’t blame Bass for supporting Castro when she was younger and ignore her comments as a member of Congress when she was 64.
Now that Joe Biden has chosen U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, will Clyburn help broadcast the facts of her political life? The most recent report in the Morning News indicates Clyburn has a lot to say about his support of Harris, but where are the details of her time as California attorney general and her rise in politics. What has she done as a U.S. senator to support what is good for the betterment of the United States? Does Clyburn agree and support her track record as an elected official?
Clyburn needs to tell us all or what portions of Bass’s and Harris’ actions do in fact meet the standards of the residents of the Pee Dee. As James Thompson indicated in his letter to the editor on Aug. 12, politicians work for us, and we have the responsibility to hold them responsible for their actions. When Clyburn speaks for the people of the Pee Dee, we need to ensure he speaks accurately and reflects the standards and values of the citizens who live here.
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 48 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
