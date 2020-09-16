CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Good Samaritans

These days it's easy to forget that there are still good people walking among us, good Samaritans, if you will.
At a time when most of us feel that we're farther apart than ever, it's important to remember that we're all in this together. I have the news to thank for my sometimes cynical outlook.
Trying to remain positive during a time when there's so much negativity has been a difficult task lately. It's those random acts of kindness that reel me back in. These are little reminders that the media doesn't tell everyone's story.
This past week my husband pulled up at the bank to use the ATM machine. There was an older couple sitting in a car beside us. They seemed to stare at us for no good reason. I thought I could guess why. We didn't look like them and the division within our country told me that I'd been right. I didn't think too much about it and continued on with whatever it was I was doing before we pulled up.
When he got back into the truck, he balled up a wipe in a napkin. When I asked where he had gotten it from, he filled me in on the nice lady at the ATM machine who pulled a wipe out of a pack and instructed him to use it to avoid touching the screen.
A few weeks prior, I was in the grocery store with my very busy 6-year-old. She had been filled with energy and excitement for no particular reason. She had walked out in front of a couple of shoppers and their carts and unlike most of them who smiled and didn't seem to mind, there was one customer who looked like his time was much more valuable and he didn't have a nanosecond to spare for some busy kid holding people up in the grocery store. He almost hit her with his cart as he sped past. I yelled "excuse me," but he kept going.
Once we prepared to leave the store, I grabbed her hand, but she had gotten away from me. A car came from out of nowhere and before I could grab her by the arm, someone else had. It was him, Mr. Grumpy from the cereal aisle. He stepped in when he didn't have to. He asked her if she was OK before telling her to stay with her mom. I thanked him, he smiled and went on his way.
My son shared a story with me about buying his sister's favorite lotion for her birthday. The store clerk walked over to assist him, and when a customer heard the name of the fragrance, she dug into her filled basket and gave him the one he needed. Just like the man at the grocery store and the lady at the ATM machine, she didn't have to. This was a selfless act of going above and beyond.
I asked my other sons to share with me any random acts of kindness they've experienced lately. One mentioned how two of his teachers worked feverishly to help him to gain access to a site that he needed to complete his assignments for school. He was in panic mode, as it was already the third day of school and he was at the bottom of a long list of students who needed assistance.
My remaining son talked about how he appreciated his father and me for being kind enough to allow him to attend football practice the night of his sister's birthday party. I told him I wasn't sure if I'd call that an act of kindness, but if he did, that's all that mattered.
There have been many instances where I've been on the receiving end of an act of kindness. I'm also no stranger to playing the role of the giver: from allowing a car to squeeze in to make a last-minute turn or giving up my spot in line at the grocery store to allow someone with less items to avoid a long wait time.
It's the little things that can make the difference and ultimately change someone's perspective.
Christine McCormick Cooper lives in Florence and is employed at PGBA. She enjoys spending time with her husband, teenage triplet sons and daughter. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
