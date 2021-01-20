CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Has Trump’s presidency inflicted irreparable damage to our democracy?

In light of all the pain, damage and death that his incompetence, negligence, lying and incendiary rhetoric and tweeting has inflicted upon our country, both domestic and foreign, how can all of the disorder, disarray and carnage that Donald Trump (through autocratic and dictatorial approach to being the Commander-in-Chief) has inflicted upon certain branches of our federal government be restored back to order?

It is going to take much effort, patience and, most of all, prayer to restore the damage that Donald Trump has inflicted on certain branches of our federal government, like the State Department, the Justice Department, the U.S. Post Office, the Department of Education and perhaps all of the other federal bureaucracies that the Trump-effect has diminished, demoralized and to a great degree rendered ineffective.

Perhaps of all the branches of the federal government that were under the sway of the president that was able to remain intact and faithful to its oath to the Constitution was the military. Thanks to the leaders of the Pentagon and all of the generals, admirals and commissioned and noncommissioned officers under the Commander-in-Chief, no president will ever be able to employ the military in a coup d’état or dictatorial take-over of our government.