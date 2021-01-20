CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Has Trump’s presidency inflicted irreparable damage to our democracy?

Though it was possible, how many of us ever thought that we would actually live to see the day when the President of the United States would be the greatest domestic threat and adversary to our Constitution and Democracy?
Ironically, the man who took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic has, himself, become the arch adversary to the peaceful transference of power from one president to another. Perhaps equally alarming and foreboding are the U.S. representatives and senators in the Republican Party who are willing to be acolytes and accomplices in Donald Trump’s delusional and absurd attempt to overturn November’s election.
Even after many failed attempts through the courts, from the appellant level to the Supreme Court, from recounts in most of all the battleground states, and his own Attorney General (William Barr), who found no misgivings and cheating in the election, President Trump continued to push his attempt (based on lies and conspiracy theories) to overturn the certification of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Trump and his political cronies and president-wannabes (in both houses of Congress) must be held accountable for instigating and inciting the insurrection and breaching of the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
As you are probably reading this article, on the very day that Biden and Harris will be sworn in, I want to bring your attention to this consideration: Has Donald Trump’s failed and disastrous presidency inflicted irreparable damage to our Democracy and nation?
In light of all the pain, damage and death that his incompetence, negligence, lying and incendiary rhetoric and tweeting has inflicted upon our country, both domestic and foreign, how can all of the disorder, disarray and carnage that Donald Trump (through autocratic and dictatorial approach to being the Commander-in-Chief) has inflicted upon certain branches of our federal government be restored back to order?
It is going to take much effort, patience and, most of all, prayer to restore the damage that Donald Trump has inflicted on certain branches of our federal government, like the State Department, the Justice Department, the U.S. Post Office, the Department of Education and perhaps all of the other federal bureaucracies that the Trump-effect has diminished, demoralized and to a great degree rendered ineffective.
Perhaps of all the branches of the federal government that were under the sway of the president that was able to remain intact and faithful to its oath to the Constitution was the military. Thanks to the leaders of the Pentagon and all of the generals, admirals and commissioned and noncommissioned officers under the Commander-in-Chief, no president will ever be able to employ the military in a coup d’état or dictatorial take-over of our government.
If only the Republican Senators and vast majority of Republican Representatives who voted to overturn the election even after they experienced the seditious mob take-over of the Capitol on “Black Wednesday,” a day that shall live in infamy, would have been loyal and patriotic to our Constitution more than they were to a delusional, deranged and dictatorial Donald Trump. Shame on these weak and jelly-back politicians who have cowered to Mr. Trump’s tweeting. Some of them who have wannabe desires to run for President in 2024 feel they need Trump’s endorsement to get the support of his almost brainwashed supporters.
At this writing, quite a few of Trump’s staunch supporters are abandoning ship like rats did on the Titanic when it was sinking. I believe that “Black Wednesday” has caused the blindfolds to be removed from many of Trump’s supporters’ minds, and for the first time, they were actually able to see him in the true light of who he is. Many of his loyal and powerful supporters, like billionaire Rupert Murdoch (the owner of Fox News and quite a few newspapers) immediately condemned Trump for inciting the seditious mob on “Black Wednesday.”
Thank God for others like him whose help will be required if the damage that four years of Donald Trump’s failed presidency has inflicted upon our Democracy and nation is to be healed and restored to a state of effectivity and proficiency. Due to his constant lying and propaganda, Donald Trump was able to brainwash, regrettably, many millions of Americans through the inculcation of his lies and rhetoric. I sincerely believe that most of these people (who were bamboozled and hoodwinked by Donald Trump) are good and patriotic Americans.
Regrettably, like most citizens of both Italy and Germany during the early 1930s (who were respectively duped by Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler, whose fascist and racist rhetoric and propaganda ultimately instigated World War II), many well-meaning yet misguided Americans have blindly followed the lies and propaganda of Donald Trump, who has now been unmasked.
Our nation cannot truly recover from the ill-effect of “Trumpism” without the help of millions of these people. Our nation is greatly divided more than at any other time in our history, except during the Civil War era.
As an optimist, I am convinced that after today, the spell and power that Donald Trump has wielded over both the Republican Party and millions of his followers will begin to wane and dissolve.
Due to no longer being in the spotlight of the Oval Office, his removal from Twitter and being the most powerful man in the world, many of his followers will gradually begin to see him for who he really is: the greatest threat to our Democracy and nation.
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence. He also is the presiding prelate of the Fellowship of Interdependent Churches (F.O.I.C.I.). He is the author of several published books as well a conference speaker. He is married to Dr. Louise Goings, who is co-pastor with him and an educator. They have two children, Michael Goings II and Jennifer Goings Rouse.