CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Homecoming for Wilson High School: We remember

Space will not permit me to personally list the names and accomplishments of administrators, teachers, coaches, clerical staff, guidance counselors, media specialists, cafeteria and custodial staff members who helped produce excellence on academic and mathematics district, state and national teams, as well as excellent meals and clean buildings and grounds. The leadership of what was formerly Peoples Natural Gas Company, located on North Irby Street, adopted Wilson High School and provided Honor Roll Badges for students each quarter of the school year, provided badges that identified Very Important Parents, stickers for teachers to present to students that read “Catch Me Being Nice” and “I Got Caught.”

Let us remember the parents and guardians who trusted, over the years, the administrators of Wilson High School to not only successfully produce excellence in their children but provide a safe environment, day and night. Yes, Wilson High School’s homecomings are special and unique. However, looking beyond the football game, the parade, block party, Tigerfest and other activities that are planned, I call upon all of us to use this year’s celebration to build positive relationships between Tigers we know and do not know. After all, if the words of our Alma Mater have any meaning to us, we will greet Tigers who look like us as well as those who do not look like us with a smile and a “pawsitive” disposition. Let us remember those who are no longer in our midst, and throughout the homecoming celebrations, let us model a life that has been blessed.