CITIZEN COLUMNIST: If you voted, you won

At the time of this writing, the election is still a little more than a week away. By the time you read this, the election will be over.
Whether your chosen candidate won or lost, I just want to say to all who voted that we are ALL winners.
We won because we exercised our right to vote. We won because we let our voice be heard throughout the nation. We won because we care enough about our country to want to be a part of the governing process.
So even if the one(s) you voted for didn’t get elected, just know within yourself that we as a people did win.
For those who didn’t vote, it was your loss. So many people say “my vote won’t count,” and you’re right. It won’t count until you cast your ballot.
My mother was a great champion for voting. I remember her excitement and her going to the polls early on Election Day. She instilled that in me and my siblings early on, because we are all registered voters and we keep her commitment alive. Usually I’ll see one of my sisters or my brother when I go to our precinct or I can look at the list when I sign in and see that one or more have already come and gone.
This is a great nation that we live in, and what a joy to be free in expressing ourselves. Two of my sisters and my brother and I have discussed politics at length, and we never disagree. We all seem to be on the same page, so it amazes me that some families can’t discuss politics or religion because it leads to heated debates and family feuds.
Other commonalities we share are God First, then Family. With the pandemic going on, we haven’t done much visiting, but we each know that any of the others are just a phone call away. Or should I say a “text” away?
I won’t divulge ages (although I’m grateful longevity seems to be a pattern for the McCall family in general), but I will say I’m the youngest of my siblings and I will be 60 in December. That being said, you would think the older ones would prefer calling. Not so with this group. They can text as well as the younger generation, and who knows what else they do with their cellphones? I still have to engage my daughter to assist me with certain things, but they all seem to navigate pretty well. So I guess it’s true, you’re never too old to learn something new.
We also tend to share some of the same habits and personalities, even though we live our lives pretty independent from each other. During one of our Thanksgiving gatherings, I had a niece ask some questions just to see how alike our responses were. Eight out of 10 questions were all answered similarly, just worded differently. Remarkable. The basic fundamentals are still the same, and we never seem to outgrow that. We all believe in God, we all still attend our home church with the exception of one sister who pastors in Chesterfield County.
I encourage you to take the time and see just how alike you and your own family members are. You might find out something new or remember something that you had forgotten and can now resume. With the holidays approaching, it would make interesting dinner time conversations. It would also let the next generation know how important it is to keep in touch with family near and far.
Thankfully all of my siblings live close by, but our children have spread their wings and live in other states. Thanksgiving dinners have become especially endearing, because we all make the effort to get together and catch up with each other. I don’t know how we’re going to do that this year with COVID19 still hanging around, but I believe in my heart we’ll find a way.
Besides, I’m not letting my brother off the hook. He does the best fried turkey you ever want to eat. The first time he did one for us, my husband and I couldn’t wait to get home. We started eating right then and there in the car. The aroma won’t let you resist the urge to just get a “taste,” then before you know it a leg is missing or maybe even a wing.
Hope your Thanksgiving is all you want it to be and more.
’Til we meet again. …
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.
