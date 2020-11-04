CITIZEN COLUMNIST: If you voted, you won

Other commonalities we share are God First, then Family. With the pandemic going on, we haven’t done much visiting, but we each know that any of the others are just a phone call away. Or should I say a “text” away?

I won’t divulge ages (although I’m grateful longevity seems to be a pattern for the McCall family in general), but I will say I’m the youngest of my siblings and I will be 60 in December. That being said, you would think the older ones would prefer calling. Not so with this group. They can text as well as the younger generation, and who knows what else they do with their cellphones? I still have to engage my daughter to assist me with certain things, but they all seem to navigate pretty well. So I guess it’s true, you’re never too old to learn something new.

We also tend to share some of the same habits and personalities, even though we live our lives pretty independent from each other. During one of our Thanksgiving gatherings, I had a niece ask some questions just to see how alike our responses were. Eight out of 10 questions were all answered similarly, just worded differently. Remarkable. The basic fundamentals are still the same, and we never seem to outgrow that. We all believe in God, we all still attend our home church with the exception of one sister who pastors in Chesterfield County.