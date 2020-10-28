CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Money talks

Money talks, and how one spends or holds on to it can tell you a lot about a person.
This notion applies to the wealthy as well as to those just getting by. Indeed, for the latter group, how they handle their money might be the difference in getting ahead rather than just getting by.
The target group for this column is not the upper or lower 5% of society, but rather the middle 90% between the extremes of wealth and poverty. One might call these 90% broadly the middle class.
Money labels you
My Uncle Marion used to say that if you drink too much at a bar, you’re a drunk. But if you drink too much at “The Club,” you’re a sport!
People also get different labels for how they handle their money. Much of the time these labels are accurate, but not always.
For example, we have all known people who squeeze a dollar so tight that the eagle screams, but then they are very generous behind the scenes. They generally become known as “tight” because no one knows of their quiet generosity.
On the other hand, we have all known people who buy a round of drinks for everyone at the party, even though they don’t have two nickels to rub together when they get home. They become known as “big spenders,” or “magnanimous individuals,” even though they might not be able to meet their basic financial responsibilities beyond the social setting.
‘A fool and his money are soon parted’
Those are the words of 16th century English poet and farmer Thomas Tusser, and they make me think about the numerous labels we give to people for how they handle money. All of the labels form a big circle with “Reasonable” at the top of the circle, and “Foolish” at the bottom.
The left side of the circle lists (from top to bottom) labels reflecting increasing levels of holding onto one’s money:
(1) Reasonable, (2) Thrifty, (3) Frugal, (4) Tight, (5) Stingy, (6) Cheap, (7) Miserly, (8) Foolish.
Now on the same circle, the right side lists (from top to bottom) labels reflecting increasing levels of spending one’s money:
(1) Reasonable, (2) Generous, (3) Overly Generous, (4) Big Spender, (5) Magnanimous, (6) Grandiose, (7) Reckless, (8) Foolish.
One way is as good (or bad) as the other
Notice that the alignment goes full circle, both sides starting out being REASONABLE at the top, and both sides ending up being FOOLISH at the bottom.
When money habits are reasonable, you cannot really tell if a person is a money saver or spender. They do fair amounts of both. When things get foolish at the other extreme, you again can’t tell the savers from the spenders: The miser lives as if he were broke, and the reckless spender actually is broke.
So, what is it that people ought to do with their money? I don’t think any one way is necessarily best, and I don’t think anyone should tell anyone else how to spend their money, except in guiding your children along a prudent path. Of course, that “prudent path” probably will be the one you have chosen with your money.
At the same time, it might be worthwhile recognizing where you are on the circle in order to see if you might want to try being somewhere else. Changing the way you handle money might change your life, too.
Here is an example:
Changing your money habits
Let’s say that you are Fran B. Frugal and have always been enamored with Sam “Big” Spender. Sam seems to have so much fun throwing money around and is so popular with friends.
Unbeknownst to you, Sam “Big” Spender has always admired you. Sam sees Fran B. Frugal as so secure living beneath one’s means and not giving a hoot what anybody thinks about restrained spending habits.
Both Fran and Sam want to try the other’s spending habits. What Fran needs to do is to set up a special account from Fran’s considerable frugal savings to use in experimenting with being a big spender. Now when Fran flamboyantly buys dessert for friends who are at another table across the restaurant, Fran can forego any pangs of monetary anxiety by going home and taking the extra expense out of the “big spender account.”
As for Sam “Big” Spender, Sam can also create a special account to set aside a sizeable amount of money from the monthly paycheck to frugally pay for the necessities of living, as well as some savings. Once Sam has frugally set enough aside, the remaining money can go into Sam’s wallet and be spent on any crazy thing desired until it is gone for that pay period.
Furthermore, with Sam’s new frugal mindset, Sam is now intrigued with sales and specials and sometimes has unspent money from various sources left over at the end of the month. When this happens, Sam puts the unspent money into another special account that can be used to buy something Sam needs or wants, something Sam would not have previously been able to afford when Sam was spending big.
In closing
Interestingly, Donald Trump has been attributed with saying: “Money was never a big motivation for me, except as a way to keep score. The real excitement is playing the game.” And, of course, you can keep score based on both how much money you have saved and/or how much money you have spent.
In the final accounting, though, it has been said that you will be judged not on how much you have, but on how much you have given away. Just don’t give away so much that you can’t afford to take care of yourself to the end, thereby avoiding becoming a burden on your children and society.
