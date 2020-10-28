CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Money talks

As for Sam “Big” Spender, Sam can also create a special account to set aside a sizeable amount of money from the monthly paycheck to frugally pay for the necessities of living, as well as some savings. Once Sam has frugally set enough aside, the remaining money can go into Sam’s wallet and be spent on any crazy thing desired until it is gone for that pay period.

Furthermore, with Sam’s new frugal mindset, Sam is now intrigued with sales and specials and sometimes has unspent money from various sources left over at the end of the month. When this happens, Sam puts the unspent money into another special account that can be used to buy something Sam needs or wants, something Sam would not have previously been able to afford when Sam was spending big.

In closing

Interestingly, Donald Trump has been attributed with saying: “Money was never a big motivation for me, except as a way to keep score. The real excitement is playing the game.” And, of course, you can keep score based on both how much money you have saved and/or how much money you have spent.

In the final accounting, though, it has been said that you will be judged not on how much you have, but on how much you have given away. Just don’t give away so much that you can’t afford to take care of yourself to the end, thereby avoiding becoming a burden on your children and society.

Dr. Tom Dorsel is a “resident emeritus” of Florence and a “foreign correspondent” to the Morning News. He now lives on Hilton Head Island, where he operates his music and sport psychology practices. He can be reached on Facebook and at Dorsel.com.