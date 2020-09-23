CITIZEN COLUMNIST: My favorite U.S. cities: Chicago

Fifth in a series
Chicago is the Midwest’s largest city, probably always the most important, now the third largest city in the United States. Its location on the southeastern shore of Lake Michigan is key to its history and success.
I was 17 when I first glimpsed Chicago. Eight years later, I moved to Madison, Wisconsin, for my residencies at the University of Wisconsin, so I was close enough to explore. My first date with Shirley was in Chicago in the summer of 1978.
Multiple trips followed since 1977, when I worked with the American Medical Association (AMA) as a resident recruiter, and now that I am involved in AMA and Allergy politics (the American College of Allergy is also headquartered nearby), I go about three times a year. Not to mention, many other trips as a tourist, a conventioneer and a businessman. I love the city.
The indigenous peoples – the Miami, the Sauk and the Fox – were eventually organized into the Potawatomi tribes, whose word for garlic/onion fields (“shikaakwa”) became the city’s name. The first Europeans were the French; Jean Baptiste du Sable is known as the founder of Chicago, arriving about 1780. Indian lands were ceded to the U.S. after the War of 1812, and in 1833, most tribal peoples were sent to reservations west of the Mississippi River.
A town was organized in 1833 and incorporated as a city in 1837, growing quickly. At first the economy depended on the water, stock yards and railroads, but with population growth, manufacturing, retail and finance became predominate. Commodities futures trading was first handled by the Chicago Board of Trade in 1848. Prosperity brought its Illinois politicians to national prominence, particularly Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln became president of the United States. Ambitious public works projects in the late 1880s and ‘90s – including a sophisticated sewage system, canals and reversal of the Chicago River – allowed for significant growth.
Fire struck in 1871, destroying approximately four square miles of the city, possibly started by a downtown cow kicking over a lantern. But as in San Francisco and Seattle, the city grew back better than ever, this time with brick and steel construction. An American first, a steel framed skyscraper, later copied in New York and around the world, came in 1885.
Immigration from all over the world catapulted Chicago to the fifth largest city in the world. The rise of organized public health systems also led to a significant public park system. Curiously, as a railroad hub, Chicagoans developed the North American time zones to serve the railroad schedules. The astonishing century was capped by the tremendous World’s Columbia Exposition in 1893, probably the most influential world’s fair ever, boasting more than 27 million visitors.
The World Wars brought more migrants, particularly from the Deep South, as manufacturing jobs rocketed. A rich African American culture arose in art, literature and music; see the play “Jelly’s Last Jam” (by George Wolfe, Susan Birkenhead and Jackie Alexander, 1993) for some of this history.
Prohibition led to the rise in gangsterism, persisting, albeit somewhat more sophisticated, today; for a time Al Capone was the richest man in America. The Great Depression devasted the city, since it was so dependent on manufacturing, with almost 50% unemployment. Labor unions became strong, and the Democratic party took over, never to retreat.
The next war rebuilt the city as its manufacturing might overtook the world, but the city was already rising from poverty, symbolized by the Merchandise Mart, completed in 1930; the mart was owned from 1945 to 1998 by the Kennedy family.
Renewed migration from the Deep South kept the factories humming. Its educational system, always strong, garnered everlasting fame for the University of Chicago, as Enrico Fermi produced the world’s first controlled nuclear reaction. The local construction projects included the Sears Tower (now Wells Tower), McCormick Place and the O’Hare International Airport.
The politics remain Democratic controlled by the Irish and African Americans. The city’s economy and culture remain strong.
Since 1905, the city has been famous for its public art, including building architecture, fountains, statues, parks and public squares. Organized tours abound, but you can use walking maps. The river and lake front have boat tours and boat rentals; the Chicago River spouts fountains of water each non-winter evening. Trips to Navy Pier, the Field Museum of Natural History, the Museum of Science and Industry and the baseball parks (Wrigley Field and Comiskey Park (now Guaranteed Rate) are noteworthy.
I like walking along upper Lakeshore Drive (called the Gold Coast), through Millennium and Lincoln Parks, around McCormick Place, through the Trump Tower and down Rush Street. Weekend walks along Michigan Avenue and State Street are a potpourri of art, craft goods and hand foods.
My favorite Chicago restaurants include Delmonicos, the Old Pump Room, Mortons, Chicago Chop House, Gibsons, the Athenian Room, Riva, Volare and Trattoria.
Some amusing stories:
• My first date with Shirley was late summer 1978 at the Seven Dwarfs in Wheaton and the next night, the Pump Room in Chicago. We got engaged about three months later.
• I often tell the drivers from O’Hare Airport how to navigate around traffic stops but also enjoy talking to them about their homeland politics or histories – some have also told me great Chicago stories and catch me up on local politics.
• I was in town the day after the Black Hawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, the first since 1961. The streets were jammed. I had to go underground and go through building basements to move around.
• Driving to O’Hare from Madison New Years season in 1978-79, I ran into one of their worst storms, forcing me to a hotel room for two days rather than a visit with Shirley. Despite the ice and snow, I tried to drive the highways, having three minor accidents, all in two days, but no real car damage, one missing a state trooper by inches on ice. I threw up my hands in apology; he gave me a “thumbs up.”
• I frequently stayed at the Chicago Hyatt Regency on Wacker Drive. Once the manager asked to meet me in his office, so I went down; the hotel had just finished some renovation, and he wanted to give me a tour. I laughed and said there was no need, but he anxiously insisted, saying he wanted me to give a good report, so I went. Afterward he sent me a nice wine and cheese tray for my room, and I relayed the good news, I guess.
• One of my favorite Italian restaurants, Volare, is only about two blocks from the Hyatt, across the river, and I drag some of my AMA friends there each June.
Dr. Stephen Imbeau and his wife, Shirley, moved to Florence on March 1, 1980. Their three children were born and raised in Florence. Dr. Imbeau and Dr. Joseph Moyer opened the Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center in 1996, now one of the largest Allergy practices in South Carolina. You can reach him at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!