Second in a series
I had such fun and great public response with my recent science series that I have decided to do another essay series, this time on my favorite American cities, mixing in some history, some tourist guides and, with cheerful aplomb, some personal references. Please forgive me if I ignore your favorite city; no offense meant, just different tastes.
I have hundreds of relatives in the Seattle, Washington, area including Imbeau, Jacobsen (my mother’s family) and Kilcup (my father’s in-laws); at one time almost all the Kilcup relatives worked for the Boeing Company. Despite of all these relatives, it remains one of my favorite U.S. cities.
Seattle is a beautiful city, built around a lake and up against the ocean with a huge harbor and channel to the sea, called Puget Sound, and Mt. Rainer in the background. Along with San Jose and San Francisco, it has become one of our new high-tech cities with Microsoft and Amazon; it’s also home of the famous Starbucks coffee shop chain.
I was only a baby on my first Seattle visit, but of course then lived nearby in Portland, Oregon, to visit some of my father’s family. One of my most memorable trips was to visit, alone at age 17, both Kilcup and Jacobsen relatives; the trip included two days and a night fishing along the Sound to the Pacific Ocean; I learned more than I wanted to know about my Uncle Hugh and to boot caught a great salmon. A Jacobsen uncle developed several successful small businesses in the area, and sadly, my brother and I last visited him just 10 days before his death from melanoma.
The area of Seattle has been inhabited by indigenous peoples, the tribes of the Duwamish and Suquamish, for about 10,000 years. In more modern times, the city was named in 1852 for the contemporary Chief Seattle of the Duwamish, who favored good relations with the white man as long as they respected Indian land rights. Europeans first came in 1792, led by George Vancouver on a British expedition to chart and map the Pacific Northwest.
Early business was logging, timber and lumber; astonishingly, some trees loomed as high as 400 feet and grew in rich stands; they are now long gone. Finished wood products were mostly shipped south to San Francisco. The “old days” were lawless and corrupt, mixed in with some skirmishes with the Indians; finally, the city grew enough to incorporate in 1865. But because of corruption, the charter was canceled until reinstated in 1869. The Northern Pacific Railroad came in 1873, but to avoid Seattle’s lawlessness and profiteering, terminated in nearby Tacoma, not coming to Seattle until 1884. Unionization and the Woman’s Suffrage movement of the late 1880s began to “civilize” the town.
As in San Francisco, destruction and gold led to great change. The harbor and entire downtown were consumed by fire in June 1889. As in San Francisco, a banker, Jacob Furth, financed a rapid rebuild through his Puget Sound National Bank (later the Seattle National Bank). Furth came to San Francisco as a youth from Austria to become wealthy after the California Gold Rush, moving to Seattle in 1882 for “fresh air.” Not only did he rebuild the city, but he also developed water and electricity business, eventually financing the city’s first synagogue. The Klondike Gold Rush of 1879 brought in a huge influx of prospectors and small business folks. The ambitions of this era lead to big changes in geology and culture: Hills were removed, channels dug, sea walls constructed and whole new residential neighborhoods built. The saying was “The miners mined the gold, and Seattle mined the miners” (from Wikipedia). By 1910 Seattle was a full-blown, mostly lawful, sophisticated city. It celebrated its rise to fortune with the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition of 1909.
Development during the era of the World Wars continued, but the city was almost destroyed by the Great Depression. It still depended mostly on the logging, timber and lumber business, but during World War II it became a manufacturing center for ships and airplanes and their repair. Boeing Aircraft Company, founded by engineer William Boeing in 1916, became the region’s largest employer and economic powerhouse (see “Airplane Travel …” Aug. 21, 2013, Morning News and SCNow). It was said “as Boeing goes, so goes Seattle” (again, from Wikipedia). And Boeing often did swing between boom and bust, greatly affecting the Seattle economy. Ironically, one of Seattle’s modern major tourist attractions, the Pike Place Market, arose from a Boeing bust after the Vietnam War. The Boeing headquarters are now in Chicago. South Carolina has a major Boeing manufacturing plant near Charleston. The World’s Fair of 1962, developed by Minora Yamasaki and Victor Steinbrueck, brought the world to Seattle’s shores, but also the now famous Space Needle observation tower and restaurant with surrounding plaza, an enduring tourist attraction and potent image of the modern Seattle.
High-tech now competes with Seattle’s Boeing economy. Bill Gates and Paul Allen returned home to Seattle from New Mexico in 1979 to build Microsoft. Biotechnology, food services and retail have been added. Seattle still has less than one million people, contributing to its charm, but has all the culture, restaurants and architectural amenities of much larger cities. My favorite Seattle restaurants include Iconiq, Canlis, Rays Boat House, Maxmiliens, The Nest, Zig Zag Café and Matts in the Market.
Some amusing stories. 1) when visiting my dying uncle, he was surprisingly cheerful and eager to “go out;” I asked him where he wanted to go for dinner, on me, and he said, “Maxmiliens:” so I took him and his whole family; he loved the evening but couldn’t eat a bite (I probably could have flown to Hong Kong for the same price); 2) my family drove 800 miles to the Seattle World’s Fair in the summer of 1962, my age 14, the Century 21 Exposition; when we got there, to also see family, of course, my father unexpectedly said, “Well, here it is, let’s go see my sister;” I couldn’t believe it, so convinced him to allow us at least four hours to walk around; moving fast, I managed to go through the U.S. Pavilion, the GE Exhibit and any other free exhibit I could find; 3) in the same plaza today stands an incredible museum dedicated to glass works called Chihuly Garden and Glass; being a bit like my father, I guess, I told Shirley that I didn’t want to go in to just look at a bunch of colored glass; boy, was I wrong; once in, she had trouble getting me out — it’s marvelous.
While in Seattle don’t miss your own walking tour of the harbor and the old downtown; then take a cab up to the significant Woodland natural park, zoo, statuaries and Japanese Gardens. A boat tour of Lake Washington is pleasant and allows you views of a part of the university, the iconic bridge, canals and some famous homes including the walking path for Bill and Melinda Gate’s guards.
Indeed, Go West Young Man, and when you do, don’t overlook Seattle.
