CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Quarantined, Day 149

Much has changed in the past few months.
I think we all wanted to believe that by now we'd be back to life and business as usual. I'll admit that I was one of the ones who believed early on that this would've gotten better before it had gotten this bad.
I still remember being at work in February, and one of my comedic coworkers joked about "the corona." Now, with one person dying every 80 seconds, it's no laughing matter.
I never thought that 149 days after I'd packed up my desk to begin working from home I'd still be performing my work duties from my dining room.
I never expected to still be walking around every time I go out in public with a hot piece of cloth draped across my face from ear to ear. Side note: It's hot, uncomfortable and I dread the thought of putting it on, but I still wear it.
I don't know how much time will pass before I'm allowed to hug my friends and family members. I'm over greeting with elbow bumps; they are no match for tight embraces. I don't know when I'll be able to see my grandmother again. Even though she lives only 20 minutes away, she's restricted access to her house out of fear of contracting coronavirus. At 86 years of age, she misses life as she knew it. She often talks about being lonely and bored and how much she misses her children and grandchildren.
I think it's safe to say that I'm over it. I have tried to remain optimistic by reminding myself and others that this will all be history soon, but I can't help but wonder how much longer? I'm over the division that this pandemic has created. I'm over not being able to visit my sister, grandmother or my father in the hospital after having routine procedures.
I have crossed mostly everything off my list of things to do that I was never able to get around to. I've painted door frames, cleaned out an old storage barn and even cleaned out all of my shopping carts online, deleting things I no longer wanted and ordering things I actually desired.
I finally removed the plastic from all of the DVDs I ordered years ago and watched them all. I don't know how many more times I can sit through “Teen Witch” with my 6-year-old. She's just as obsessed with the movie as I was in the 80s and is now able to quote scenes word for word.
I'm fed up with being stuck inside. I'm ready to go on vacation. There are times when I feel that I'm among the rare few who remain quarantined out of fear of subjecting my family to this potentially deadly disease.
While my family and I have been cooped up in our home for the past 149 days, leaving only when necessary, I see others on the news and social media out appearing to be carefree. These images have tempted me to book the room and pack the suitcases. At the least, these images make me wonder why I'm still depriving myself of the small things that I miss the most, like trips to the nail salon or taking my daughter to the park, but when I hear the daily numbers, I quickly change my mind.
I stay inside as much as possible because I value my health and the health of those around me. I wear a hot, smothering mask each time I leave home, because it gives me a sense of peace knowing that no one will take their last breath because of mine.
Our annual summer vacation has been replaced by trips to the fishing pond and exploring our own ponds and woods behind our home. I deprive myself of the things my family and I miss the most because I know that the result could mean that we all make it through these difficult times.
It's a huge inconvenience, but we will make it through.
Christine McCormick Cooper lives in Florence and is employed at PGBA. She enjoys spending time with her husband, teenage triplet sons and daughter. Contact her at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
