CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Race, racism and the day of reckoning

From its beginning and formation, the United States of America has been a nation where race has been a bone of contention.
From before the Mayflower and long before the providential events that led up to the Declaration of Independence, Revolutionary War and writing of the Articles of Confederation (that was replaced by the present Constitution of the United States of America), this nation has grappled with the issue of ethnic diversity.
Certainly, and without any historical attempt to deny or disown it, racism has been a part of the DNA of this nation and our original sin. From the dehumanization and enslavement of the first Africans to arrive here to the exploitation and marginalization of the Native Americans onto reservations, to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. …
This nation that was conceived in the proposition that all men are created equal and that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights which include “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” has failed to live up to what is inscribed on its official seal, E pluribus unum, a Latin term that means “out of many, one.”
We have come to a time of reckoning where both the court of popular opinion of the fair minded and free thinking and more so the court of the God, who is the Judge of the whole earth, are demanding that this nation live up to its creed. The Almighty and Sovereign God who declared “the nations are as a drop of a bucket” (Isaiah 40:15) will not continue to delay His indignation and retribution upon America, due to our hypocrisy and refusal to right some terrible and historical injustices, atrocities and evils imposed and inflicted upon people because of their racial distinctions.
He who is not a respecter of persons, due to people’s ethnicity, nationality or socioeconomic status, will assuredly and ultimately pronounce His verdict and mete out the sentence if this nation does not respond with repentance and the national recognition of all its citizens as equals. Can it be that it was the sovereign hand of God, who sets up leaders and removes them from their positions (Daniel 4:17), that has placed the present occupant of the Oval Office in his seat to warn and awaken us before it is too late?
I am not saying this because I am a Democrat. Paraphrasing the words of Will Rogers, “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Christian who votes my convictions and conscience.” In my estimation, both of the two major parties must share some blame for the problems and great challenges we are confronted with as a nation.
Both Democrats and Republicans must shoulder the burden for allowing this nation to plummet to the level of division and discord, due to their loyalty to their parties’ policies and platforms. These politicians, who are more part of the problem than the solution, have become, regrettably, ineffective in reaching across the aisle to achieve a compromise in areas that are vital to the well-being of the citizens of this nation.
Our current president, who by most people’s opinions and observations, is perhaps the most incompetent and worst person we could have as commander-in-chief in a time like this. Again, I repeat, can it be that the Judge of the whole earth has set a man in the White House who is a proven habitual liar, a sociopath, a xenophobe, a misogynist and racist (all tied into one), to bring us to an awakening to how bad off we are?
A man who really does not believe in some of the core issues that most of his base embrace but is only pretending to manipulate their political loyalty and support? The coronavirus has had a detrimental effect on this nation, due to the failure of the present administration to implement competent oversight and measures that would have kept the numbers down of those who contracted the virus, as well as the deaths and also a near devastation of our economy in the process.
Certainly one of the most important things that the COVID-19 pandemic has done in an uncanny and perhaps providential way is to further expose and elucidate the racism and disparities that exist in this nation between Black and Brown people compared to Whites.
Most of the people who have contacted or died from this pandemic have been disproportionately Black, Brown and Native American citizens. This is due to ingrained, systemic racism that is a part of our nation’s DNA. This structural and institutional racism that has permeated perhaps every aspect and segment of our cultural has predisposed Black, Brown and Native American people to be disproportionately poorer, sicker, unemployed and victims of COVID-19 alarmingly far greater than Whites.
Now that the book is out, the facts and statistics conclusively and irrefutably prove that America has permitted and promoted racism on and against people of color for more than 400 years and has not truly lived up to its creed and declaration that all men are truly created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights. These rights that consist of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” have not been truly and fully allowed to be experienced and enjoyed by Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans, due to America’s original sin: racism.
In this day of reckoning, at this strategic moment of time, it is imperative that this nation that was founded upon godly and time-tested principles and precepts, which are contained in both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States, must make good to all of its citizens of what these documents proclaim and promise.
The sovereign eyes of the Almighty are upon this nation, and He is holding us accountable to live up to our creed and promises or else suffer the consequences of our national injustices, inequalities, sins and hypocrisy.
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence. He also is the presiding prelate of the Fellowship of Interdependent Churches (F.O.I.C.I.). He is the author of several published books as well a conference speaker. He is married to Dr. Louise Goings, who is co-pastor with him and an educator. They have two children, Michael Goings II and Jennifer Goings Rouse.
