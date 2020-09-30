CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Race, racism and the day of reckoning

He who is not a respecter of persons, due to people’s ethnicity, nationality or socioeconomic status, will assuredly and ultimately pronounce His verdict and mete out the sentence if this nation does not respond with repentance and the national recognition of all its citizens as equals. Can it be that it was the sovereign hand of God, who sets up leaders and removes them from their positions (Daniel 4:17), that has placed the present occupant of the Oval Office in his seat to warn and awaken us before it is too late?

I am not saying this because I am a Democrat. Paraphrasing the words of Will Rogers, “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Christian who votes my convictions and conscience.” In my estimation, both of the two major parties must share some blame for the problems and great challenges we are confronted with as a nation.

Both Democrats and Republicans must shoulder the burden for allowing this nation to plummet to the level of division and discord, due to their loyalty to their parties’ policies and platforms. These politicians, who are more part of the problem than the solution, have become, regrettably, ineffective in reaching across the aisle to achieve a compromise in areas that are vital to the well-being of the citizens of this nation.