CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Remembering Christmas 2020

How will Christmas 2020 be remembered?
COVID-19 has impacted our lives tremendously. Not being able to see family and friends, families adjusting Christmas celebrations because of loved ones in the hospital, some families coping with deaths caused by the virus turned the Christmas season upside down.
Voltaire, a French writer, historian and philosopher who lived between 1694 and 1779, stated, “Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboats.” I tried to find the song this past Christmas season. Sometimes it was there and other times it was not.
Trying to get Christmas gifts bought and shipped was a challenge. I became, as my son said, an expert in tracking package delivery. Amazon became my marketplace along with Dicks online shopping. However, once you found the article, you depended on a carrier to get it to its location.
The United States Postal Service was an abject failure this Christmas season, whether packages or first-class mail. I don’t blame the postal clerks or the postal delivery people – I blame management. A card mailed from Pittsburgh on Dec. 15, 2020, was finally delivered on Dec. 29, 2020, fourteen days later. A package to be delivered to my granddaughter was at the USPS facility in Seattle on Dec. 13, 2020. It was finally delivered to its destination in Massachusetts 18 days later. Does the USPS need to give up package delivery and turn the whole operation over to UPS and FedEx? They can handle it.
Yes, FedEx was asked by the federal government to do the shipping to distribution points in the various states of the COVID vaccines − Moderna and Pfizer. As we sit patiently waiting to know when the vaccine will be available to us, it was extremely surprising to me that members of Congress had allotted themselves vaccines first before the citizens of this country. Supposedly, it was the National Security Council that made the suggestion. Also, two congressional staffers per office can also have access to the vaccine.
What was more interesting is that a congresswoman who is 31 years old made a big deal on social media of getting the vaccine. I was appalled, given the death statistics of this virus. Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Dec. 26, there were 301,579 deaths. Among non-Hispanic whites (using the CDC identification of groups), there were 177,636 deaths. Of the 177,636 deaths, 89% of the deaths occurred in individuals 65 and over. There were 51,054 Black deaths. Of the 51,054 deaths, 72.4% occurred in people 65 and over. There were 56,097 Hispanic deaths, of which 63% occurred in people 65 and over.
With those percentages, would you not think that getting people who are 65 and over immunized as quickly as possible would be the focus? Not so. Even the vice president-elect, at the ripe age of 56, was getting the vaccine. This is the person who is quoted as saying in September 2020, “I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about.” She was close to being first in line to get it. I guess it was the credibility of the scientists that changed her mind. Does political royalty really exist?
As I was finishing this article, the answer to the question of political royalty was answered. The mayor of New York City, Bill DeBlasio, after ordering that there would be no one allowed in Times Square for the New Year’s Eve celebration, had the unmitigated audacity to be dancing with his wife when the confetti fell. That one action says all we need to know how the political class in this country feels or thinks about its citizens.
However, on the very bright side of this past Christmas season, people were more considerate, kinder and gentler. People exchanged greetings with each other. People were more patient and understanding. Even though I profusely thanked a young man who helped unload boxes from my car on a very rainy morning and then got the dolly and stacked them for me and took them into the UPS store, I want to publicly thank him again. As I said to him, I was blessed that day, to which he said he was blessed as well.
Can we all be kinder and gentler with each other during 2021? A little more patience, a little more understanding, and just a nice hello when we see each other. It will go a long way.
Wishes for a Happy New Year to everyone. Stay safe and healthy.
The wife of citizen columnist Tom Sheehy, Michelene Sheehy moved to Florence from Fairfax, Virginia, nine years ago. Married for 48 years, she is the mother of two sons and four grandchildren. She was a high school math teacher, Georgetown University’s budget director, Catholic University’s associate vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. She is a past president and treasurer of the Florence Symphony Guild, past vice president of the Wildwood Garden Club and a past member of the Florence Symphony Orchestra board. She loves gardening, arts, crafts and floral designing.