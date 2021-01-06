CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Remembering Christmas 2020

Yes, FedEx was asked by the federal government to do the shipping to distribution points in the various states of the COVID vaccines − Moderna and Pfizer. As we sit patiently waiting to know when the vaccine will be available to us, it was extremely surprising to me that members of Congress had allotted themselves vaccines first before the citizens of this country. Supposedly, it was the National Security Council that made the suggestion. Also, two congressional staffers per office can also have access to the vaccine.

What was more interesting is that a congresswoman who is 31 years old made a big deal on social media of getting the vaccine. I was appalled, given the death statistics of this virus. Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Dec. 26, there were 301,579 deaths. Among non-Hispanic whites (using the CDC identification of groups), there were 177,636 deaths. Of the 177,636 deaths, 89% of the deaths occurred in individuals 65 and over. There were 51,054 Black deaths. Of the 51,054 deaths, 72.4% occurred in people 65 and over. There were 56,097 Hispanic deaths, of which 63% occurred in people 65 and over.