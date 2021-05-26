CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Some insight into the coronavirus pandemic

On May 10, 2021, Mother’s Day, my husband and I had the pleasure of joining our neighbor and their family for dinner. Knowing the father of the neighbor was an infectious disease specialist, I formulated all the questions I could possibly ask him about COVID-19.
As my grandson sometimes does, he counts the questions that I ask him. My neighbor’s father graciously answered my questions. Over almost a three-hour period, I learned some interesting facts about the coronavirus and other pandemics that have either occurred in the United States or in other parts of the world. Being informed is key to how we as individuals react to what we face on a daily basis.
I would like to take this opportunity to share some of the facts and stories that were provided to me at dinner on Mother’s Day.
The word virus is a Latin term that means poison. Viruses are the tiniest biological replicators on the planet, roughly 100 times smaller than bacteria.
In 1798, Edward Jenner published his work on the development of a vaccination against smallpox, which has been totally eradicated. In 1885, Louis Pasteur first used rabies vaccine in humans. In 1888, diphtheria toxin was discovered by Emile Roux.
In 1898, cholera and typhoid vaccine were developed. In 1915, Pertussis vaccine (whooping cough) was first developed. In May of 1953, yellow fever vaccine was licensed.
For those of us growing up in the 1950s, it was not uncommon to see the “iron lung” used for polio victims. However, in April 1955, the first polio vaccine was licensed due to the research of Dr. Jonas Salk. With four shots at the doctor’s office, the first steps in eliminating the crippling effects of polio were being taken.
However, not until 1971 – fifty years ago – with the development of the electron microscope did scientists finally see a virus. The visual proof dispelled any doubt of their existence.
Before 1971, scientists knew that there was a microorganism that could cause plant disease. They just could not see it under the regular microscope.
COVID-19 is a coronavirus. Coronavirus is a large family of viruses, but only seven infect humans. The common cold is a coronavirus. The coronavirus has a spherical shape and is studded with spikes. In December 2019, there was an outbreak of a viral pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in China. On Jan. 8, 2020, the World Health Organization and Chinese Health Authority announced the discovery of 2019-n COV, in other words, COVID-19. On Jan. 11, 2021, the Chinese shared the full sequencing of the coronavirus genome.
As a side note, a genome is the genetic information needed to make a living organism. The Human Genome project started in 1994. Sequencing an organism’s genome (to determine the primary structure) provides us with a comprehensive view, with which we can better understand their evolution, development and biological functions.
DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is the hereditary material in humans, and almost all other organisms and most DNA is located in the nucleus of the cell. So, if you want to know who your relatives are or what your ancestry is, you send a cheek swap to Ancestry.com. They have a database filled with DNA identifiers.
Another key element is RNA (ribonucleic acid), which is present in all living cells, and its principal role is to act as a messenger carrying instructions from DNA.
The RNA of the coronavirus is what is in the Pfizer vaccine. Along with the modified RNA are lipids, salts and sucrose (sugar) that all have a role in the vaccine. By injecting the mRNA, the body builds an immunity to the real virus.
Back to the timeline. On Jan. 24, 2020, France confirmed detection of COVID-19 in its country. On Jan. 30, 2020, Institut Pasteur obtains and shares the whole sequence of the virus. In March 2020, the United States went on lockdown.
On May 5, 2020 Pfizer began human testing of its vaccine BNT162. Because of the genome sequencing of COVID-19 and previous experiences with Severe Acute Respiratory Disease (SARS-COV) in 2003 and MERS-Cov in 2012, which struck the Middle East, Pfizer was able to create the vaccine quickly for trial purposes. On Nov. 9, 2020, Pfizer announced the efficacy of the vaccine, and on Dec. 11, 2020, the FDA gave emergency approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
Here we are May 26, 2021, and some semblance of normalcy is coming back in our lives. Children, hopefully, will go back to full-time school in classrooms in the fall. Only time will tell the full impact of the decision to close schools. As of May 20, 2021, 35.6% of South Carolina residents have completed their full vaccination.
However, in all of this we must remember that in South Carolina there were more than 590,000 people infected and 9,674 deaths, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and 33.2 million Americans infected and 595,000 who lost their lives to this virus.
In 1918, the Spanish flu pandemic caused 675,000 deaths in the United States alone. More than one-third of the world’s population has been infected. To those of you who lost a loved one to this horrible virus, my sincere condolences. We, as Americans, can never leave our guard down.
One hundred and two years after the Spanish flu pandemic, we have gone through another pandemic. However, this time we have a vaccine because of research and technology.
The wife of citizen columnist Tom Sheehy, Michelene Sheehy moved to Florence from Fairfax, Virginia, nine years ago. Married for 48 years, she is the mother of two sons and four grandchildren. She was a high school math teacher, Georgetown University’s budget director, Catholic University’s associate vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer.
She is a past president and treasurer of the Florence Symphony Guild, past vice president of the Wildwood Garden Club and a past member of the Florence Symphony Orchestra board. She loves gardening, arts, crafts and floral designing.