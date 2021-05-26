CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Some insight into the coronavirus pandemic

Here we are May 26, 2021, and some semblance of normalcy is coming back in our lives. Children, hopefully, will go back to full-time school in classrooms in the fall. Only time will tell the full impact of the decision to close schools. As of May 20, 2021, 35.6% of South Carolina residents have completed their full vaccination.

However, in all of this we must remember that in South Carolina there were more than 590,000 people infected and 9,674 deaths, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and 33.2 million Americans infected and 595,000 who lost their lives to this virus.

In 1918, the Spanish flu pandemic caused 675,000 deaths in the United States alone. More than one-third of the world’s population has been infected. To those of you who lost a loved one to this horrible virus, my sincere condolences. We, as Americans, can never leave our guard down.

One hundred and two years after the Spanish flu pandemic, we have gone through another pandemic. However, this time we have a vaccine because of research and technology.

