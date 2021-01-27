CITIZEN COLUMNIST: The challenges of enabling lifelong wounds to heal

No one wants to be neglected or made to feel that he or she is less than. Unfortunately this act has had its presence in our country from its very beginning. We need to stop it! Do we really want to heal, or do we want to continue fertilizing the divisive soil in our land? For those among us who profess to worship God, are our actions with the Word and God of Love?

I am so encouraged by the coalition of non-African American and African American people of our country and around the world who are standing up for what is just and godly for all people. We need to talk to each other more across racial, gender and socio-economic lines and act to resolve that which divides us. It is possible, you know.

We need to remember to feed our hungry families, help create jobs for the unemployed, help restore the business community, help provide the resources for our health care systems to better care for our sick. This is a humane issue, not a political one.

We need to focus more on equity, fairness in educating all of our children, hiring practices and in every other aspect of our society. We need to rid ourselves of the practice of circling our wagons and turning our weapons on each, literally and figuratively.