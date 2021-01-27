CITIZEN COLUMNIST: The challenges of enabling lifelong wounds to heal

Jan. 6 is the 12th day of Christmas, commonly referred to as “Old Christmas.” In our Capitol, it was the date for the formal acceptance of the Electoral College vote by our Congress from the recent 2020 November election.
However, Jan. 6, 2021, will be remembered not only by citizens of the United States of America but by people all over the world for the ungodly and undemocratic behaviors exhibited in around our Capitol building that houses our legislative branch of government.
Are you tired of seeing the scenes repeatedly on television and print media? Good. Are you tired of hearing discussions about the actions directed by the 45th president of the United States and many other elected and appointed “leaders,” not to mention some citizens who misrepresented the principles of godliness, respect, human decency, law and order? That, too, is good. May we never forget!
Like many African Americans and other persons of goodwill in America and other countries, the childhood experiences of the Ku Klux Klan and others who inflicted internal and external wounds and deaths of racial hatred were reopened, the scab once again was peeled back.
I saw a televised news story that shared with parents ideas about how to explain and deal with the Jan. 6, 2021, incidents to their children. Well, welcome to what people of color have to deal with every day in their families.
I can remember some of us, as students, walking home from Wilson High School athletic events and other programs, particularly at night to homes in north, west and east Florence, being protected by the grace and mercy of Almighty God. The hatred that was in full display on Jan. 6 at the Capitol building highlighted its ugliness and disrespect toward those in authority, irrespective of their color, gender, faith, position or other difference.
Too, some people turned from being an ally to one’s enemy, based upon a political decision and responsibility. You cannot dress that up in a tuxedo or evening gown.
As a people, we need to value the personhood of everybody. We need to listen to each other in an environment of calmness and mutual respect. Individuals, groups and others who conduct divisive rhetoric and other behaviors should realize now more than ever that words and character do matter.
Policies and politics that are devoid of godly character are detrimental to our society. I read somewhere that “what profiteth a man or woman if he or she gains the whole world, yet loses his or her own soul.”
There are many hurting people in our society. I wonder what would happen if we listened and acted responsibly in addressing each other’s concerns, not as a Democrat, Republican, Independent or any other label but as a person, a human being deserving respect.
No one wants to be neglected or made to feel that he or she is less than. Unfortunately this act has had its presence in our country from its very beginning. We need to stop it! Do we really want to heal, or do we want to continue fertilizing the divisive soil in our land? For those among us who profess to worship God, are our actions with the Word and God of Love?
I am so encouraged by the coalition of non-African American and African American people of our country and around the world who are standing up for what is just and godly for all people. We need to talk to each other more across racial, gender and socio-economic lines and act to resolve that which divides us. It is possible, you know.
We need to remember to feed our hungry families, help create jobs for the unemployed, help restore the business community, help provide the resources for our health care systems to better care for our sick. This is a humane issue, not a political one.
We need to focus more on equity, fairness in educating all of our children, hiring practices and in every other aspect of our society. We need to rid ourselves of the practice of circling our wagons and turning our weapons on each, literally and figuratively.
May I close by just saying a word to those who may have a fear of African Americans? African Americans do not want to seek revenge and take what does not belong to them. Rather, African Americans want to be treated fairly and respected as somebody.
If nothing else was learned from the Jan. 6, 2021, incident at the Capitol building in Washington, D. C., if you choose to judge someone, let it not be by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. This was part of Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963, where there was an overwhelming police and National Guard presence for 250,000 marchers. No violent incidents occurred that day. To God Be The Glory!
The restraint that was demonstrated toward the rioters needs to be demonstrated toward peaceful protesters for justice. The challenges for healing our divided nation are not impossible. Peace begins with individual commitments and godly character, which is an inside job.
Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is a former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.