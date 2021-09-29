CITIZEN COLUMNIST: The pendulum swings

Whether you believe it or not, there is a battle of world views and ideological clashes that is being waged by various opposing parties in this nation. In a true sense, this is a real civil war of beliefs, values and perceptions.
What is at stake is our democracy and future well-being. No one on either side of this battle for supremacy through politics, social protesting, news media bias, religious tampering and quite a few other voices and vehicles are all right or all wrong.
As I see it, there is some good and bad, right and wrong on both sides. Could it be that the right and truth lieth somewhere in the middle?
In this today, I will allow the pendulum to swing. In considering each flaw, I will attempt to be fair and unbiased and let the chips fall where they may.
From tolerance to dominance
I will commence my critical and hopefully honest attempt to allow the pendulum to swing by addressing, in my opinion, a primary flaw from those on the liberal left. I am in no way saying or implying that all they embrace and advocate for is wrong. A glaring fault that far too many people on the left are guilty of is their tendency to go from tolerance to dominance about many of their pet beliefs and practices. They are often adamant, aggressive and, at times, hostile toward people who have varying views about some of their beliefs.
Regrettably, with some of them, there is no room for debate, discussion or dissent. This is especially the case when it comes to abortion, the LGBTQ lifestyle, same-sex marriage and quite a few issues that highlight their banners and signs when demonstrating or marching in protest.
They are increasingly becoming more intolerant to others with opposing opinions. Their intolerance is giving rise to conflict and dominance in many situations. Amazingly, the tables have turned. It was not long ago that many of the people who were accusing some on the far right of being unfairly critical, judgmental and even hostile toward them are now guilty of the same offenses. There seems to be a memory lapse. They have soon forgotten (or chosen to not remember) how they felt about the unempathetic, insensitive and, at times, brutal and sarcastic and sadistic treatment that others inflicted upon them. Hopefully, they will find grace and strength to not do unto others as they feel that they were done unto.
From the defense of truth to the embrace of the big lie
The pendulum will now swing to the conservative right. Though there are many failings that I could cite and expound on briefly, as with the liberal left, I have selected something that is of a paradoxical nature.
As an evangelical Christian, whose beliefs and convictions are biblically based, I am both a conservative and moderate. I am a conversative when it come to morals and ethics. I wholeheartedly believe that all beliefs, values and perceptions must be weighed by the Word of God. I embrace a literal interpretation of the Scriptures and have never attempted to wrest the Word (2 Peter 3:16), as many are doing in this day to their own destruction.
I believe that the Scriptures are infallible, inerrant and contain the Will of God about every area and aspect of life from marriage to gender issues to the right of the unborn.
On these issues, I agree with the conservative right people. However, where I have a bone of contention and must depart from them is in the area of the big lie. It is hard to accept and difficult to understand, why so many of these people who profess to be Bible-believing evangelicals, who supposedly embrace biblical beliefs and truths that condemn abortion, the LGBTQ lifestyle and same-sex marriage, just to name a few. Yet they have given their endorsement and support to the previous president and the big lie about the 2020 presidential election being rigged and stolen.
This disregard and desertion of the facts and the truth in an embrace of the big lie that is still being used by the former president, to maintain his grip on his base and the conservative right, as well as a means of soliciting money. Arguably, it is the most noticeable flaw that many people have laid at the door of those evangelicals on the conservative right.
My prayers for the liberals on the left and the conservatives on the right is that they will find a place of reasoning together and compromising when and where they can for the well-being of our country and democracy, which stand in great peril of collapsing from within.
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence.