CITIZEN COLUMNIST: The pendulum swings

Regrettably, with some of them, there is no room for debate, discussion or dissent. This is especially the case when it comes to abortion, the LGBTQ lifestyle, same-sex marriage and quite a few issues that highlight their banners and signs when demonstrating or marching in protest.

They are increasingly becoming more intolerant to others with opposing opinions. Their intolerance is giving rise to conflict and dominance in many situations. Amazingly, the tables have turned. It was not long ago that many of the people who were accusing some on the far right of being unfairly critical, judgmental and even hostile toward them are now guilty of the same offenses. There seems to be a memory lapse. They have soon forgotten (or chosen to not remember) how they felt about the unempathetic, insensitive and, at times, brutal and sarcastic and sadistic treatment that others inflicted upon them. Hopefully, they will find grace and strength to not do unto others as they feel that they were done unto.

From the defense of truth to the embrace of the big lie

The pendulum will now swing to the conservative right. Though there are many failings that I could cite and expound on briefly, as with the liberal left, I have selected something that is of a paradoxical nature.