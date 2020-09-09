CITIZEN COLUMNIST: The steps of good men and women in leadership

Those among us who are in leadership positions have been challenged more than ever in our lifetime to utilize our resources in a manner that brings about the best results for those whom we have the responsibility to guide.
Regardless of having a leadership position in the family, places of employment, faith houses, local, state or national governments, the year 2020 has been quite challenging, and we have four more months to go.
Our economy, COVID-19 and racial unrest are some of the primary concerns that have led to many ongoing challenges for leadership at all levels. However, having a leadership position does not make one a leader. Who orders your steps? What moral values and standards guide your decision making?
In his book, Leadership Gold, John C. Maxwell cites his evidence of “what good leadership can do – turn around organizations and positively impact the lives of thousands of individuals. Leadership requires a lot from a person. It is demanding and complex.”
Leadership is, according to Maxwell:
• The willingness to put oneself at risk.
• The passion to make a difference with others.
• Being dissatisfied with current reality.
• Taking responsibility while others are making excuses.
• Seeing the possibilities in a situation while others are seeing the limitations.
• The readiness to stand out in a crowd.
• An open mind and an open heart.
• The ability to submerge your ego for the sake of what is best.
• Evoking in others the capacity to dream.
• Inspiring others with a vision of what they can contribute.
• The power of one harnessing the power of many.
• Your heart speaking to the hearts of others.
• The integration of heart, head and soul.
• The capacity to care and in caring to liberate the ideas, energy and capacities of others.
• The dream made reality.
• Above all, courageous.
Perhaps there is no greater opportunity than this week for the collaborative, effective leadership of the homes, public schools, colleges and universities, and faith houses to evidence itself as students, in part, return to the various campuses. For the health and safety of families, students, teachers, faculty, support staff and administrators, heeding the advice of our health professionals and scientists is imperative. Unlike the messaging that is being inconsistently modeled by some members of our nation’s leadership and others in leadership positions, the wearing of masks, social distancing and the washing of our hands ought to be modeled daily for all students.
The more-than-189,000 deaths, and counting, in our country is not a statistic that we need to become desensitized about. Guess how many are listed in the “Tribute: Remembering Those WE Lost” Section of the Aug. 30, 2020 Morning News? 322. Irrespective of their causes of death between May 1 and July 31, 2020, I believe we owe those families and the others who have been or are now hospitalized the respect in following the recommended health guidelines.
Psalm 37:23 reminds us that “The steps of a good man/woman are ordered by the Lord.” Those among us who choose to jeopardize the health of their family members, co-workers and others by not wearing a mask, not washing your hands or not social distancing, why not choose to disregard the medical advice of your doctor?
The anxiety that exists in our communities is real and transcends race, gender, faiths and socio-economic status. We need leadership that treats everyone returning to our schools, churches and businesses with empathy, compassion and sympathy because of the need to know and be sensitive to what those we serve have experienced since mid-March 2020. Irrespective of the job description of our employees or the academic status of our students, words of encouragement are needed to help overcome that which may have been lost since March 2020.
May we be reminded of Gandhi’s Seven Sins of the World:
1. Wealth without work.
2. Pleasure without conscience.
3. Knowledge without character.
4. Commerce without morality.
5. Science without humanity.
6. Worship without sacrifice.
7. Politics without principle.
The good men and women in leadership are encouraged to have the greatest positive impact possible upon those you serve. Be an effective leader rather than a boss. People will know who orders your steps by the manner in which you treat them.
Allie E. Brooks Jr. is a past superintendent of Florence School District One and a former principal of Wilson High School.
