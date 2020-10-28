CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Voting: Your right and responsibility

With the general election just a few days away, I believe that it is very appropriate that I send this piece about the important issue of voting.
I am not attempting to endorse or gender support for any party, candidate or issue other than voting, though, as a citizen, I do have my political opinions and preferences.
Nevertheless, I must endeavor to be apolitical and nonpartisan as I possibly can while I emphasize the civic privilege and duty of becoming politically involved through voting.
Voting is one of the most important things that every citizen can do to help ensure that our democracy will continue to remain intact, valid and functional. Millions of Americans have voted early by mail or at the voting stations across the nation. The voting stations are perhaps the one place where every citizen (whether rich or poor, black or white or whatever uniqueness or distinction that might be described to them) has equality with everyone else.
The vigor and volume of your voting voice is just as strong and loud as everyone else’s. When I come from the polling station where I am registered to vote, I feel a sense of patriotism and civic-mindedness that I have fulfilled a part of my duty as a citizen.
Too many of our citizens have not taken voting seriously. Their apathy toward this essential practice and privilege that helps to cause the wheels of our democracy and government to spin smoothly is problematic and very nonproductive.
Every citizen who will not take the time and put forth the effort to both register and vote is failing in their civic duty. In my opinion, they are not truly patriotic Americans.
One of the criteria to being patriotic is to be willing to do what it takes to defend and protect both our constitution and democracy in times of war or peace. Voting, in my estimation, must be equaled to being willing to go to war, if it is going to preserve and protect our freedom and way of living.
When citizens fail to register and vote, they are in essence (through their apathy and negligence) conceding their right and responsibility to anti-American influences, ideologies and individuals who are bent on weakening and wrecking our nation both domestic and foreign. Invariably, this is the primary reason why Russia, Iran and a few other of our adversarial nations are attacking our voting process through the internet.
Unlike many apathetic Americans, the rulers of these dictatorial and autocratic countries, who rule and suppress their citizens politically, ideologically and economically, know the power that resides in free elections. A free and unsuppressed election is an awesome power to be reckoned with by any would-be dictator who may manage to maneuver himself politically into a position that could be a steppingstone for some higher office.
Perhaps at the core of why all Americans should participate in the voting process are two very historical and significant reasons that changed the political landscape of this nation forever. First, the suffrage movement that ultimately led to an amendment in the Constitution that gave women the right to vote. Many courageous and determined women such as Susan B. Anthony led protests throughout America that finally caused the chauvinistic attitude and opposition to vote to crumble. Due to that, women outnumbered men in this nation. By them obtaining the right to vote has been politically monumental in deciding who would win elections on every level and in every position.
Second, there is the indisputable and inexcusable reason why every adult African-American should register and vote. One of the primary objectives of the Civil Rights Movement, along with dismantling Jim Crow and segregation, was to defeat voter discrimination and suppression against African-Americans throughout the South.
The recent passing of the iconic Civil Rights activist and congressman John Lewis has brought a renewed interest in voting repression in America regarding African-Americans, Hispanics and all other minorities. Any Black person in America who refuses to register and vote has betrayed the great sacrifices that were made (some gave their lives) by people like Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King Jr, Joseph Lowery, John Lewis and a list of other witnesses who were freedom fighters. These people paved the way that led to where we are today, politically and socioeconomically.
Whether you choose to except or reject my closing point and emphasis does not negate or nullify its relevance. If you refuse to vote, you are an accomplice to those who are secretly seeking to undermine our government through suppressing the vote (whether domestic or foreign) through your apathy.
Michael Goings is the senior pastor of Outreach Family Fellowship in Dillon and Florence. He also is the presiding prelate of the Fellowship of Interdependent Churches (F.O.I.C.I.). He is the author of several published books as well a conference speaker. He is married to Dr. Louise Goings, who is co-pastor with him and an educator. They have two children, Michael Goings II and Jennifer Goings Rouse.
