CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Voting: Your right and responsibility

Every citizen who will not take the time and put forth the effort to both register and vote is failing in their civic duty. In my opinion, they are not truly patriotic Americans.

One of the criteria to being patriotic is to be willing to do what it takes to defend and protect both our constitution and democracy in times of war or peace. Voting, in my estimation, must be equaled to being willing to go to war, if it is going to preserve and protect our freedom and way of living.

When citizens fail to register and vote, they are in essence (through their apathy and negligence) conceding their right and responsibility to anti-American influences, ideologies and individuals who are bent on weakening and wrecking our nation both domestic and foreign. Invariably, this is the primary reason why Russia, Iran and a few other of our adversarial nations are attacking our voting process through the internet.

Unlike many apathetic Americans, the rulers of these dictatorial and autocratic countries, who rule and suppress their citizens politically, ideologically and economically, know the power that resides in free elections. A free and unsuppressed election is an awesome power to be reckoned with by any would-be dictator who may manage to maneuver himself politically into a position that could be a steppingstone for some higher office.