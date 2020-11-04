CITIZEN COLUMNIST: We need to reestablish moral foundations after election results

As I begin writing this column, local, state and national elections are being conducted at an all-time participation level.

When you read this column, National Election Day will have come to a close, but not the counting of ballots. Regardless of the election results, there is a need greater than ever in our country to initiate collaborative behaviors that are inclusive for the reestablishment of moral foundations in all leadership positions.

People who chose to campaign for a political office, whether local, state or national, are to be commended for their desire to represent. We congratulate the victorious candidates as well as those who were not victorious. Too, we commend especially those who voted enthusiastically for the person(s) of their choice, regardless of the length of time it took to do so.

The real work, however, now really begins. Why? I am glad you asked.

Our real work is going to take all of us to meet the needs of all of our brothers and sisters in the United States of America and its territories. We are going to need to work together to provide the needed help for families, schools, health care systems, first responders, other businesses, faith houses and the moral foundations of America.