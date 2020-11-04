CITIZEN COLUMNIST: We need to reestablish moral foundations after election results

As I begin writing this column, local, state and national elections are being conducted at an all-time participation level.
When you read this column, National Election Day will have come to a close, but not the counting of ballots. Regardless of the election results, there is a need greater than ever in our country to initiate collaborative behaviors that are inclusive for the reestablishment of moral foundations in all leadership positions.
People who chose to campaign for a political office, whether local, state or national, are to be commended for their desire to represent. We congratulate the victorious candidates as well as those who were not victorious. Too, we commend especially those who voted enthusiastically for the person(s) of their choice, regardless of the length of time it took to do so.
The real work, however, now really begins. Why? I am glad you asked.
Our real work is going to take all of us to meet the needs of all of our brothers and sisters in the United States of America and its territories. We are going to need to work together to provide the needed help for families, schools, health care systems, first responders, other businesses, faith houses and the moral foundations of America.
The labels of conservative, liberal, socialist, Democrat, Republican and Independent need to be subordinate to establish collective harmonious behaviors that enhance love rather than hate, transparency instead of deceitfulness, jobs instead of unemployment, life instead of death, an economy that fairly benefits all instead of a few, and godliness rather than ungodliness.
Whether elected or unelected, we have seen undisputed evidence that policies and procedures in the absence of a moral compass have devastating consequences that negatively impact our society. Leaders must be competent – leaders must treat everyone fairly, be persons with integrity and transparent. Elected leadership as well as followers should model and live the aforementioned behaviors as well as show evidence of being a responsible person.
When you agree to do something for what is right, do it.
Take responsibility for your own actions.
Take care of your own matters.
Be trustworthy.
Be logical and think things through using knowledge, wisdom and understanding in making sound judgments.
Be diligent.
Irrespective of the number of years one has served, past or present, the conduct of business must not proceed as usual because of the divisiveness that has been created in our society. Instead of focusing on party affiliations, the color of one’s skin and being called liberal or conservative, we need to use words that describe positive task-oriented behaviors such as being cautious, organized, a consensus builder and conscientious.
COVID-19 has negatively impacted our brothers and sisters and children across racial, socio-economic, gender, and faith lines. That is why the election results of Tuesday need a joint commitment unlike ever before in addressing the needs of our citizens.
When we work together to provide for needy families in terms of jobs, housing, food and education, who cares who gets the credit? This is Exhibit A of the definition of unselfish service. To God Be the Glory!
The needs of all people will not be accomplished overnight, because we did not get in our present situation overnight. Nevertheless, we need to be more civil toward each other. Whether our candidate(s) were elected or not, our conduct toward each other needs to reflect godly deportment that mirrors respect, courtesy, empathy and understanding. We are still a work in progress as a nation, however, we must not put our moral foundation aside because of political and other differences.
Too many of our neighbors need our love. More importantly, our sisters and brothers need us to care and act accordingly.
Allie E. Brooks Jr. is a former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.
