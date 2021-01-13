CITIZEN COLUMNIST: Will your anchor hold?

And Senator Leatherman? He helped at each step of the way with sound advice. With South Carolina State Agency contacts, economic development contacts and the concurrence of Gov. Nikki Haley, the senator was able to secure funding of the project along with some money raised from Mental Health America, private donors and local foundations.

Local government facilitated approvals, utility connection and permitting. The architect and project manager was Dennis Ward at FW Architects and the contractor, Charles Mimms at Mimms Contracting.

The finished project is attractive and functional. Mental Health America of South Carolina now owns Anchor Lane through a foundation and provides all support, management and tenant selection. It has a small office and gathering room on the premises, but COVID-19 has prevented several expected support programs. HopeHealth Inc provides case management along with general health care on an individual basis.

And Shirley has seen the Anchor of her soul indeed provide the anchor that holds.

Dr. Stephen Imbeau and his wife, Shirley, moved to Florence on March 1, 1980. Arriving from Wisconsin, they were most surprised the next morning to see six inches of snow on the ground. Their three children were born and raised in Florence. Dr. Imbeau with Dr. Joseph Moyer opened the Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center in 1996, now one of the largest allergy practices in South Carolina. You can reach him at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.